iHeartCountry Festival Slates Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, Dierks Bentley for May Show

The annual iHeartCountry Festival has announced a slate of performers for its 2020 concert stream and broadcast, led by top country performers Dierks Bentley, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Hunt, Lady Antebellum, Dustin Lynch and Kane Brown, iHeartMedia announced Tuesday.

The show will take place at Austin’s Frank Erwin Center May 2 and be broadcast live across the media conglomerate’s 150-plus country stations, as well as being put up for streaming nationally at livexlive.com and via local affiliates on iHeartRadio.com.

The seventh annual edition of the broadcast will also include Jon Pardi, Chase Rice, Bobby Bones and Bentley’s parody side project, Hot Country Knights, which recently released a debut single.

Tickets for the Austin event go on sale to the general public Feb. 7 at noon CT at TexasBoxOffice.com. A presage for Capital One cardholders begins Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. CT via iHeartRadio’s website.

The festival is one of a series of mostly genre-specific concerts put on by iHeartMedia, including the annual Jingle Balls.

iHeartMedia’s country stations represent the largest cluster of outlets in the format in the nation, with the radio group claiming a reach of 109 million listeners a month via traditional broadcasting.

