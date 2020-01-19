×

Billie Eilish, Coldplay, the Black Keys Rock iHeartRadio AlterEgo (Photos)

Alex Stedman

iHeartRadio ALTer EGO, Show, The Forum, Los Angeles, USA – 18 Jan 2020
Travis Barker
Blink-182
Rex Orange County
Coldplay
iHeartRadio celebrated the alternative stars of its airwaves on Saturday night with AlterEgo, inviting the likes of Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Blink-182 and the Black Keys to Los Angeles’ the Forum.

Eilish kicked off the show — a solid strategy in getting the younger set to get in on time — with hits like “Bad Guy,” “When the Party’s Over,” “You Should See Me in a Crown,” “Bury a Friend” and “Ocean Eyes.” After her set, she rushed out past the backstage area — incognito in a black hoodie — to watch Coldplay’s colorful performance.

Blink-182 followed up Eilish, giving the crowd some surefire singalongs like “I Miss You,” “Feeling This,” “The Rock Show” and “All the Small Things.” Before “What’s My Age Again?,” Mark Hoppus joked, “I like to think we were the first band to have a song on the radio with the word ‘sodomy’ in it.”

A night like AlterEgo wouldn’t be complete without some fresh new acts, which came in the form of Rex Orange County and Shaed. Shaed in particular rocked the crowd with “Trampoline,” the group’s breakthrough single that’s been claiming hours of airtime on the radio.

In between the newer acts, however, was Coldplay, which bathed the audience in gorgeous visuals in an at times emotional performance. Coldplay recently announced that it wouldn’t be touring to promote its latest album, “Everyday Life,” due to environmental concerns, and frontman Chris Martin (who was at the event with girlfriend Dakota Johnson) told AlterEgo that it would be the largest crowd to be hearing the new songs live.

The Lumineers served as the penultimate act, putting on a euphoric show with songs including “Cleopatra,” “Life in the City,” “Ophelia,” “Gloria,” “Stubborn Love” and, of course, “Ho Hey,” which saw all the members of the group form a line at the front of the stage to sing the love song. Closing out the night was the Black Keys, which got the crowd grooving with “Gold on the Ceiling,” “Fever,” “Next Girl,” “Howlin’ for You” and “Lonely Boy.” When it finished the set with “Little Black Submarines,” even those who were already on their way to the parking lot had to stop and listen.

See photos from AlterEgo, both on the stage and behind the scenes, above.

