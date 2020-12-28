Idina Menzel Launches ‘Idina’s Treehouse’ Kids’ Show on YouTube

×
Fresh from taking over family home entertainment centers for yet another holiday season with her vocal appearances in the “Frozen” films, Idina Menzel is un-animating herself with a new web show aimed at kids and parents, “Idina’s Treehouse,” which premiered Monday morning on her YouTube channel.

Technically, the iPhone-shot series takes place in her son’s treehouse, in a very un-Arendelle location, where the Tony- and Grammy-winning winning actor will share songs and stories aimed at the younger part of her fan base.

“Just something I started working on during quarantine,” Menzel said in a statement. “Hope you all like it. In search of a little peace and quiet during lockdown and stressful homeschooling, I took refuge in my son Walker’s treehouse. Started talking and singing to myself. Delirium? Stir crazy? Mother gone mad? I offer up myself for your children’s amusement.”

The casual iPhone-ness of the show doesn’t necessarily bely all the big names involved, as Scooter Braun’s SB Projects is behind the series. Producers credited include Loudmouth Media; Braun, Scott Manson and James Shin on behalf of SB Projects; and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh on behalf of Surfer Jack Studios, a company founded by three of the principles from “Phineas & Ferb.”

Menzel most recently wrapped up work on a live-action “Cinderella” musical (unrelated to the Rodgers & Hammerstein stage/TVmusical), playing the stepmother to Camilla Cabello’s title character, with a cast that also includes Billy Porter, Pierce Brosnan, Missy Elliott and producer James Corden. For Disney, Menzel and her sister, Cara, are cowriting a children’s book.

