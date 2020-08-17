ICM Partners Ups Robert Gibbs to Head of Contemporary Music

ICM Partners has promoted Robert Gibbs to head of contemporary music, it was announced today by CEO Chris Silbermann and head of worldwide concerts Rob Prinz.

Gibbs has been with the agency for 14 years and was named partner in 2016. He becomes the first African-American department head of a major agency music department, notes a statement about his new position.

“Robert is a fabulous agent, individual and an impactful leader. I am very proud of him and all that he has accomplished in his fourteen years at ICM,” said Silbermann. “We began discussing this well-deserved promotion last October and but for the pandemic, this would have happened sooner. He has earned this promotion with sustained levels of excellence in all aspects of the job and makes our organization stronger. I am thrilled for him and us.”

Added Prinz: “Robert has built a tremendous business the right way and has been a great teammate and mentor for younger agents as well as a key producer in our department for many years. This promotion formalizes a leadership role that Robert has already undertaken within the concerts department for a long time now.”

“ICM has built the best culture of any major agency and I am proud to take a leadership role within this organization,” said Gibbs. “We are the last and only major agency solely dedicated to the representation business and it shows in the manner in which we work for artists to achieve their dreams. We have been building and fortifying the department even during the pandemic and our contemporary music team is one I am proud to now lead.”

Among Gibbs’ clients are J. Cole and the Dreamville Records roster, hitmakers PARTYNEXTDOOR and other acts signed to Drake’s OVO label as well as buzzing singer Ari Lennox.

Prior to his time at ICM, Gibbs was at CAA for five years.

Gibbs serves on the board of A Place Called Home, a nonprofit serving South Central Los Angeles which provides children and teens with educational programs, counseling and mentorship, as well as the Board of the ICM Foundation which supports charities and organizations both financially and through volunteer efforts.