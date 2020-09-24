Music Agent Pete Nash Joins ICM Partners

ICM Partners and its London-based agency Primary Talent International have hired music agent Pete Nash, it was announced today by Rob Prinz, head of worldwide concerts at ICM Partners and Matt Bates, head of international at PTI/ICM. Nash will be based in ICM’s New York office and brings with him a client roster that includes Kings of Leon, Pet Shop Boys, Regina Spektor, Steve Winwood, The Struts and Travis (outside of the U.S.).

ICM Partners International joined forces with PTI in March, and last month hired former WME agent Simon Clarkson. Nash, like Clarkson, will work closely with PTI in London and comes to ICM from WME.

Nash spent almost nine years at WME, where in addition to his own roster, he worked with such artists as Alanis Morissette, D’Angelo, Duran Duran, Eric Church, Tegan and Sara, and Vince Staples. Prior to WME he ran his own NYC-based independent agency. Nash also spent 17 years as a director of London-based international agency Helter Skelter, representing artists like Alicia Keys, Stevie Wonder, Wynton Marsalis, Blondie, The Fall and Suede.

“I have known Pete since early in both our careers and have shared many amazing artists,” said Prinz. “He is a tremendous addition to our already formidable international team, a great agent representing some legendary clients. I am extremely happy to call him my colleague now for the first time.”

“I was trying to book acts off Pete long before I was ever an agent, so to be finally be able to work alongside him is a privilege,” Bates added. “His experience in the international market is second to none; his roster of incredible clients speaks for themselves. I couldn’t wish for a more perfect addition on our team to help navigate the new exciting music landscape that we are entering into.”

“Very excited to join an agency that is in growth mode,” said Nash. “The moves they have made to bolster their International footprint was the catalyst for me to make this move. Looking forward to working closely with Rob Prinz and Matt Bates, who are longtime friends, and the teams at ICM and Primary.”