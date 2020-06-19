Rapper Hurricane Chris Arrested for Murder

Louisiana rapper Hurricane Chris (real name: Christopher Dooley) has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Shreveport, La., early Friday, according to local outlet KTVE and multiple news reports.

The Shreveport Police Violent Crimes Unit told the station that Dooley — best known for his 2007 hit “A Bay Bay” — was arrested Friday morning and charged with one count of second degree murder in a shooting that took place shortly after 1 a.m. at gas station in the city.

According to the report, officers arrived to find a man who had been shot multiple times; he died after being taken to a local hospital. The investigators said that Dooley claimed the shooting was in self-defense, after an alleged struggle over a vehicle that he claimed was his but officers later learned did not belong to him and was stolen from its owner in Texas. Video footage of the incident also led detectives to believe that Dooley did not act in self-defense.

Contacted by Variety, representatives for the Shreveport police did not immediately have further information.

Dooley’s first single, the 2007 song “A Bay Bay,” was also his biggest hit, reaching No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and No. 3 on its rap chart and was certified platinum. The album that followed, “51/50 Ratchet,” reached No. 24 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the rap chart. Signed to the Polo Grounds imprint (through Sony Music’s J Records), he released a second album, “Unleashed,” two years later, although it met with middling success, it included the hit “Halle Berry (She’s Fine),” which reached No. 7 on Billboard’s rap chart. He has released several mixtapes in the years since, including collaborations with Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Boosie and Mario.

His most recent mixtape, “King Cane,” was released in March of 2017.