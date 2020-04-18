How to Watch ‘One World: Together at Home’ Special Featuring Lady Gaga, Andrea Bocelli, Taylor Swift and More

Global Citizen’s “One World: Together at Home,” in collaboration with Lady Gaga, is uniting the biggest names in Hollywood for a two-hour special to support WHO (The World Health Organization) and health care workers, working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

The global broadcast and digital special is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on broadcast networks and 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on streaming services. It will air on NBC, CBS, ABC, ViacomCBS Networks, The CW, iHeartMedia, Bell Media, the BBC, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu Plus, AXS TV, beIN Media Group, MultiChoice Group, RTE, Instagram, Twitter, Yahoo and most digital music platforms.

The primary telecast will be co-hosted by late-night talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon. Performers and presenters set to be featured include Gaga and Andrea Bocelli, the Italian singer who recently broke a record for having the biggest musical live-stream performance on Youtube, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Lupita Nyong’o, Alicia Keys, Celine Dion, Oprah Winfrey, Shawn Mendes, Ellen Degeneres, Lizzo, Stevie Wonder, Maluma, Paul McCartney Priyanka Chopra, Amy Poehler and several other stars.

Global Citizen will also be streaming a six-hour pre-show at 2 p.m. ET/ 11 a.m. PT. The pre-televised event will be available on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and YouTube with appearances from Billy Ray Cyrus, Ellie Goulding, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Samuel L. Jackson Kesha, Jessie J, Jessie Reyez, Jennifer Hudson, Ben Platt, The Killers, Rita Ora, Sarah Jessica Parker, Heidi Klum and more.

WHO and Global Citizen have been raising funds prior to the special through their #TogetherAtHome concert series and have already raised $35 million towards WHO’s COVID-19 response efforts.

For the complete list of appearances, visit Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” page.