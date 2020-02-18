Hollywood Bowl Slates Cynthia Erivo, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae for Orchestral Shows

The Hollywood Bowl’s 2020 summer schedule, announced Tuesday morning, includes a higher quotient than ever of pop acts doing orchestral-backed shows.

Opening night performer Brandi Carlile, officially kicking off the season, June 13, will be backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, as will Fantasia and Babyface (July 10), Janelle Monae (July 17-18), Maxwell (July 19), recent double Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (August 14) and Little Big Town (August 15).

Artists slated to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, meanwhile, include the Beach Boys (the traditional 4th of July fireworks three-night stand July 2-4), Pentatonix (July 11-12), James Blake (August 22) and the B-52s (August 28-29).

Not everyone is busting out the strings. Among the pop acts playing non-orchestral shows: Jill Scott (June 21), Charlie Wilson (August 12), Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes fame (August 16), John Fogerty with Robert Randolph (August 19), Diana Ross (Sept. 11-12) and Sheryl Crow with Lake Street Drive (Sept. 16).

Film scoring legend John Williams will be celebrated, as always at the Bowl. This summer’s Williams programs include his trumpet concerto (July 21), his collaboration with Anne-Sophie Mutter on “Across the Stars” (July 30) and his conducting, along with David Newman, of a “Maestro of the Movies” film music program (Sept. 4-5), all with the L.A. Philharmonic.

Film screenings with live orchestral scores will again be a draw, this year including “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (June 27), the oft-returning Bugs Bunny shorts program (July 31 and August 1), “Amadeus” (August 20) and “The Princess Bride” (Sept. 13). The last program on the schedule as of now, sans live orchestra, is the “Sing-Along Sound of Music,” again hosted by Melissa Peterson (Sept. 26).

A staged production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock” Broadway musical will take place over three nights July 24-26, with the cast yet to be announced.

Rootsier or genre-based shows include a bill headed by Andrew Bird and the teaming of Calexico and Iron & Wine (June 28), a reggae night (August 2) and a classical/bluegrass-oriented lineup with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan (August 23).

Jazz will find a home at the Bowl starting with the Playboy Jazz Festival June 6-7 and continuing with Chick Corea (July 29), the Count Basie Orchestra with Debbie Harry in salute to Peggy Lee (August 5), a Dave Brubeck/Charlie Parker salute (August 26), George Benson with Boney James (August 30) and Herbie Hancock with Jamie Cullum (Sept. 23).

Philharmonic programs, under the artistic direction of Gustavo Dudamel, include works by Burana, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Dvorak, Brahms, Elgar, Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Herrmann.

Additional lease events will be announced as the summer approaches.

The chronological rundown follows:

Hollywood Bowl 2020 schedule

Playboy Jazz Festival

With St. Paul & The Broken Bones, the Isley Brothers, Christian Scott, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more

June 6-7

Opening night with fireworks:

Brandi Carlile with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

June 13

Jill Scott

June 21

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” in Concert

June 27

KCRW World Festival

Andrew Bird, Calexico & Iron and Wine, Mandolin Orange

June 28

July 4 Fireworks Spectacular

The Beach Boys with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 2-4

Dudamel Conducts Carmina Burana

Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 7

Dudamel Leads Marquez World Premiere

Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 9

Fantasia, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

July 10

Pentatonix with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 11-12

Beethoven 250

Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 14

All Rachmaninoff

Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 16

Janelle Monae with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

July 17-18

Maxwell with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

July 19

Pictures at an Exhibition; John Williams Trumpet Concerto

Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 21

The Planets

Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 23

“School of Rock”

July 24-26

Liszt & Dvorak

Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 28

Chick Corea and the Spanish Heart Band featuring Ruben Blades

July 29

John Williams & Anne-Sophie Mutter: Across the Stars

Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 30

Bugs Bunny at the Symphony – 80th Birthday Celebration

Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 31-August 1

KCRW World Festival: Reggae Night XIX

Rebelution, Toots & The Maytals, Jah 9

August 2

Dvorak & Brahms

Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 4

Miss Peggy Lee at 100

The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra with Debbie Harry

August 5

Elgar’s Cello Concerto

Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 6

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks

Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 7-8

KCRW World Festival

Polo & Pan, Parcels, Poolside, Lido Pimienta

August 9

Dudamel & Bolle

Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 11

Charlie Wilson

August 12

Dudamel Conducts Bernstein’s Wonderful Town

Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 13

Cynthia Erivo with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

August 14

Little Big Town with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

August 15

Brittany Howard, Thundercat

August 16

Celebrating the Suffragettes

Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 18

John Fogerty, Robert Randolph and the Family Band

August 19

“Amadeus” Film Live in Concert

Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 20

James Blake with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 22

Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Aoife O’Donovan

August 23

Beethoven’s Violin Concerto

Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 25

Dave Brubeck & Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration

With the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, David Benoit, Joey DeFrancesco, Bobby Millitello, Lizz Wright, Chris Potter, John Beaslet and others

August 26

Yuja Wang Plays Shostakovich

Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 27

The B-52s with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

August 28-29

Smooth Summer Jazz

With George Benson, Boney James, Kenny Lattimore, Mindi Abair

August 30

Mozart Under the Stars

Los Angeles Philharmonic

September 1

The Firebird Suite

Los Angeles Philharmonic

September 3

Maestro of the Movies

Los Angeles Philharmonic

Conducted by John Williams, David Newman

September 4-5

Rhapsody in Blue

Gershwin, Herrmann

Los Angeles Philharmonic

September 8

Hiatus Kaiyote

September 9

Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Los Angeles Philharmonic

September 10

Diana Ross with fireworks

September 11-12

“The Princess Bride” in Concert

Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by David Newman

September 13

Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Drive

September 16

Herbie Hancock, Jamie Cullum

September 23

Sing-Along “Sound of Music:

September 26