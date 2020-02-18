×

Hollywood Bowl Slates Cynthia Erivo, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae for Orchestral Shows

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Cynthia Erivo performs "Stand Up" nominated for the award for best original song from "Harriet" at the Oscars, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles92nd Academy Awards - Show, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

The Hollywood Bowl’s 2020 summer schedule, announced Tuesday morning, includes a higher quotient than ever of pop acts doing orchestral-backed shows.

Opening night performer Brandi Carlile, officially kicking off the season, June 13, will be backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, as will Fantasia and Babyface (July 10), Janelle Monae (July 17-18), Maxwell (July 19), recent double Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (August 14) and Little Big Town (August 15).

Artists slated to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, meanwhile, include the Beach Boys (the traditional 4th of July fireworks three-night stand July 2-4), Pentatonix (July 11-12), James Blake (August 22) and the B-52s (August 28-29).

Not everyone is busting out the strings. Among the pop acts playing non-orchestral shows: Jill Scott (June 21), Charlie Wilson (August 12), Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes fame (August 16), John Fogerty with Robert Randolph (August 19), Diana Ross (Sept. 11-12) and Sheryl Crow with Lake Street Drive (Sept. 16).

Film scoring legend John Williams will be celebrated, as always at the Bowl. This summer’s Williams programs include his trumpet concerto (July 21), his collaboration with Anne-Sophie Mutter on “Across the Stars” (July 30) and his conducting, along with David Newman, of a “Maestro of the Movies” film music program (Sept. 4-5), all with the L.A. Philharmonic.

Film screenings with live orchestral scores will again be a draw, this year including “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (June 27), the oft-returning Bugs Bunny shorts program (July 31 and August 1), “Amadeus” (August 20) and “The Princess Bride” (Sept. 13). The last program on the schedule as of now, sans live orchestra, is the “Sing-Along Sound of Music,” again hosted by Melissa Peterson (Sept. 26).

A staged production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock” Broadway musical will take place over three nights July 24-26, with the cast yet to be announced.

Rootsier or genre-based shows include a bill headed by Andrew Bird and the teaming of Calexico and Iron & Wine (June 28), a reggae night (August 2) and a classical/bluegrass-oriented lineup with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan (August 23).

Jazz will find a home at the Bowl starting with the Playboy Jazz Festival June 6-7 and continuing with Chick Corea (July 29), the Count Basie Orchestra with Debbie Harry in salute to Peggy Lee (August 5), a Dave Brubeck/Charlie Parker salute (August 26), George Benson with Boney James (August 30) and Herbie Hancock with Jamie Cullum (Sept. 23).

Philharmonic programs, under the artistic direction of Gustavo Dudamel, include works by Burana, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Dvorak, Brahms, Elgar, Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Herrmann.

Additional lease events will be announced as the summer approaches.

The chronological rundown follows:

 

Hollywood Bowl 2020 schedule

Playboy Jazz Festival
With St. Paul & The Broken Bones, the Isley Brothers, Christian Scott, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more
June 6-7

Opening night with fireworks:
Brandi Carlile with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
June 13

Jill Scott
June 21

“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” in Concert
June 27

KCRW World Festival
Andrew Bird, Calexico & Iron and Wine, Mandolin Orange
June 28

July 4 Fireworks Spectacular
The Beach Boys with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 2-4
Dudamel Conducts Carmina Burana
Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 7
Dudamel Leads Marquez World Premiere
Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 9
Fantasia, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

July 10
Pentatonix with the Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 11-12
Beethoven 250
Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 14
All Rachmaninoff
Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 16
Janelle Monae with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

July 17-18
Maxwell with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra

July 19
Pictures at an Exhibition; John Williams Trumpet Concerto
Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 21
The Planets
Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 23
“School of Rock”

July 24-26
Liszt & Dvorak
Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 28
Chick Corea and the Spanish Heart Band featuring Ruben Blades

July 29
John Williams & Anne-Sophie Mutter: Across the Stars
Los Angeles Philharmonic

July 30
Bugs Bunny at the Symphony – 80th Birthday Celebration
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 31-August 1

KCRW World Festival: Reggae Night XIX
Rebelution, Toots & The Maytals, Jah 9
August 2

Dvorak & Brahms
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 4

Miss Peggy Lee at 100
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra with Debbie Harry
August 5

Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 6

Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 7-8

KCRW World Festival
Polo & Pan, Parcels, Poolside, Lido Pimienta
August 9

Dudamel & Bolle
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 11

Charlie Wilson
August 12

Dudamel Conducts Bernstein’s Wonderful Town
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 13

Cynthia Erivo with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
August 14

Little Big Town with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
August 15

Brittany Howard, Thundercat
August 16

Celebrating the Suffragettes
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 18

John Fogerty, Robert Randolph and the Family Band
August 19

“Amadeus” Film Live in Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 20

James Blake with the Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 22

Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Aoife O’Donovan
August 23

Beethoven’s Violin Concerto
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 25

Dave Brubeck & Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration
With the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, David Benoit, Joey DeFrancesco, Bobby Millitello, Lizz Wright, Chris Potter, John Beaslet and others
August 26

Yuja Wang Plays Shostakovich
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 27

The B-52s with the Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 28-29

Smooth Summer Jazz
With George Benson, Boney James, Kenny Lattimore, Mindi Abair
August 30

Mozart Under the Stars
Los Angeles Philharmonic
September 1

The Firebird Suite
Los Angeles Philharmonic
September 3

Maestro of the Movies
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Conducted by John Williams, David Newman
September 4-5

Rhapsody in Blue
Gershwin, Herrmann
Los Angeles Philharmonic
September 8

Hiatus Kaiyote
September 9

Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Los Angeles Philharmonic
September 10

Diana Ross with fireworks
September 11-12

“The Princess Bride” in Concert
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by David Newman
September 13

Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Drive
September 16

Herbie Hancock, Jamie Cullum
September 23

Sing-Along “Sound of Music:
September 26

More Music

  • Cynthia Erivo performs "Stand Up" nominated

    Hollywood Bowl Slates Cynthia Erivo, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae for Orchestral Shows

    The Hollywood Bowl’s 2020 summer schedule, announced Tuesday morning, includes a higher quotient than ever of pop acts doing orchestral-backed shows. Opening night performer Brandi Carlile, officially kicking off the season, June 13, will be backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, as will Fantasia and Babyface (July 10), Janelle Monae (July 17-18), Maxwell (July 19), [...]

  • Primus - Les ClaypoolRiver City Rockfest

    Primus to Honor Rush on ‘Tribute to Kings’ Tour

    Primus will pay homage to Rush this summer with “A Tribute to Kings,” a North American tour that will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush’s classic 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings,” in its entirety, in addition to their own music. Rush’s influence on Primus is deep: The band’s 1989 debut release, the live “Suck on This” album, opens [...]

  • Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming From

    Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming From BMG (EXCLUSIVE)

    The next feature-length film from BMG will be the first-ever career-spanning documentary on legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio. Widely acknowledged as one of the greatest and most influential hard rock vocalists of all time, Dio fronted Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Elf, Heaven & Hell and his own eponymous band over the course of a [...]

  • Justin Bieber Changes album cover

    Following Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber Track Is Latest to Highlight Online Marketplace

    A shout-out on social media from Justin Bieber has brought some additional shine to Splice Sounds, the popular platform for rights-cleared sounds and beats. The track “Running Over,” from Bieber’s album “Changes” and featuring Lil Dicky, was produced by The Audibles and is based on a loop created by British artist Laxcity and uploaded to Splice. [...]

  • Ozzy Osbourne

    Ozzy Osbourne Cancels 2020 North American Tour to Undergo Medical Treatment

    Ozzy Osbourne has cancelled his 2020 North American “No More Tours 2” tour, his rep announced today, “to allow him to continue to recover from various health issues he has faced over the past year.” This decision was made to accommodate fans who’ve been holding tickets for rescheduled shows and have been asked to change plans, [...]

  • Elvis Costello Attractions and Tom Petty

    When Keyboard Worlds Collide: Steve Nieve & Benmont Tench in Conversation

    It’s only natural that the two greatest band keyboard players in the annals of rock would have formed a mutual admiration society. These would be Steve Nieve, of Elvis Costello & the Attractions and later the Imposters, and Benmont Tench, of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers fame. There are other contenders for the aforementioned accolade, [...]

  • Andrew Weatherall at Caught by the

    British DJ-Producer Andrew Weatherall Dies at 56

    British music producer, DJ and record-label founder Andrew Weatherall, who co-produced Primal Scream’s landmark 1991 album “Screamadelica” and helped bring the acid house genre into the mainstream, died Monday in a London hospital from a pulmonary embolism, his management confirmed to the Guardian. He was 56. “He was being treated in hospital but unfortunately the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad