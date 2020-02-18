Hollywood Bowl Slates Cynthia Erivo, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae for Orchestral Shows

The Hollywood Bowl’s 2020 summer schedule, announced Tuesday morning, includes a higher quotient than ever of pop acts doing orchestral-backed shows.
Opening night performer Brandi Carlile, officially kicking off the season, June 13, will be backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, as will Fantasia and Babyface (July 10), Janelle Monae (July 17-18), Maxwell (July 19), recent double Oscar nominee Cynthia Erivo (August 14) and Little Big Town (August 15).
Artists slated to perform with the Los Angeles Philharmonic, meanwhile, include the Beach Boys (the traditional 4th of July fireworks three-night stand July 2-4), Pentatonix (July 11-12), James Blake (August 22) and the B-52s (August 28-29).
Not everyone is busting out the strings. Among the pop acts playing non-orchestral shows: Jill Scott (June 21), Charlie Wilson (August 12), Brittany Howard, of Alabama Shakes fame (August 16), John Fogerty with Robert Randolph (August 19), Diana Ross (Sept. 11-12) and Sheryl Crow with Lake Street Drive (Sept. 16).
Film scoring legend John Williams will be celebrated, as always at the Bowl. This summer’s Williams programs include his trumpet concerto (July 21), his collaboration with Anne-Sophie Mutter on “Across the Stars” (July 30) and his conducting, along with David Newman, of a “Maestro of the Movies” film music program (Sept. 4-5), all with the L.A. Philharmonic.
Film screenings with live orchestral scores will again be a draw, this year including “Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” (June 27), the oft-returning Bugs Bunny shorts program (July 31 and August 1), “Amadeus” (August 20) and “The Princess Bride” (Sept. 13). The last program on the schedule as of now, sans live orchestra, is the “Sing-Along Sound of Music,” again hosted by Melissa Peterson (Sept. 26).
A staged production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “School of Rock” Broadway musical will take place over three nights July 24-26, with the cast yet to be announced.
Rootsier or genre-based shows include a bill headed by Andrew Bird and the teaming of Calexico and Iron & Wine (June 28), a reggae night (August 2) and a classical/bluegrass-oriented lineup with Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan (August 23).
Jazz will find a home at the Bowl starting with the Playboy Jazz Festival June 6-7 and continuing with Chick Corea (July 29), the Count Basie Orchestra with Debbie Harry in salute to Peggy Lee (August 5), a Dave Brubeck/Charlie Parker salute (August 26), George Benson with Boney James (August 30) and Herbie Hancock with Jamie Cullum (Sept. 23).
Philharmonic programs, under the artistic direction of Gustavo Dudamel, include works by Burana, Beethoven, Rachmaninoff, Liszt, Dvorak, Brahms, Elgar, Tchaikovsky, Shostakovich, Mozart, Mendelssohn and Herrmann.
Additional lease events will be announced as the summer approaches.
The chronological rundown follows:
Hollywood Bowl 2020 schedule
Playboy Jazz Festival
With St. Paul & The Broken Bones, the Isley Brothers, Christian Scott, Dee Dee Bridgewater and more
June 6-7
Opening night with fireworks:
Brandi Carlile with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
June 13
Jill Scott
June 21
“Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince” in Concert
June 27
KCRW World Festival
Andrew Bird, Calexico & Iron and Wine, Mandolin Orange
June 28
July 4 Fireworks Spectacular
The Beach Boys with the Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 2-4
Dudamel Conducts Carmina Burana
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 7
Dudamel Leads Marquez World Premiere
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 9
Fantasia, Kenny “Babyface” Edmonds with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
July 10
Pentatonix with the Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 11-12
Beethoven 250
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 14
All Rachmaninoff
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 16
Janelle Monae with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
July 17-18
Maxwell with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
July 19
Pictures at an Exhibition; John Williams Trumpet Concerto
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 21
The Planets
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 23
“School of Rock”
July 24-26
Liszt & Dvorak
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 28
Chick Corea and the Spanish Heart Band featuring Ruben Blades
July 29
John Williams & Anne-Sophie Mutter: Across the Stars
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 30
Bugs Bunny at the Symphony – 80th Birthday Celebration
Los Angeles Philharmonic
July 31-August 1
KCRW World Festival: Reggae Night XIX
Rebelution, Toots & The Maytals, Jah 9
August 2
Dvorak & Brahms
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 4
Miss Peggy Lee at 100
The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra with Debbie Harry
August 5
Elgar’s Cello Concerto
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 6
Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 7-8
KCRW World Festival
Polo & Pan, Parcels, Poolside, Lido Pimienta
August 9
Dudamel & Bolle
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 11
Charlie Wilson
August 12
Dudamel Conducts Bernstein’s Wonderful Town
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 13
Cynthia Erivo with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
August 14
Little Big Town with the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra
August 15
Brittany Howard, Thundercat
August 16
Celebrating the Suffragettes
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 18
John Fogerty, Robert Randolph and the Family Band
August 19
“Amadeus” Film Live in Concert
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 20
James Blake with the Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 22
Yo-Yo Ma, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, Chris Thile, Aoife O’Donovan
August 23
Beethoven’s Violin Concerto
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 25
Dave Brubeck & Charlie Parker Centennial Celebration
With the Brubeck Brothers Quartet, David Benoit, Joey DeFrancesco, Bobby Millitello, Lizz Wright, Chris Potter, John Beaslet and others
August 26
Yuja Wang Plays Shostakovich
Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 27
The B-52s with the Los Angeles Philharmonic
August 28-29
Smooth Summer Jazz
With George Benson, Boney James, Kenny Lattimore, Mindi Abair
August 30
Mozart Under the Stars
Los Angeles Philharmonic
September 1
The Firebird Suite
Los Angeles Philharmonic
September 3
Maestro of the Movies
Los Angeles Philharmonic
Conducted by John Williams, David Newman
September 4-5
Rhapsody in Blue
Gershwin, Herrmann
Los Angeles Philharmonic
September 8
Hiatus Kaiyote
September 9
Mendelssohn’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Los Angeles Philharmonic
September 10
Diana Ross with fireworks
September 11-12
“The Princess Bride” in Concert
Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, conducted by David Newman
September 13
Sheryl Crow, Lake Street Drive
September 16
Herbie Hancock, Jamie Cullum
September 23
Sing-Along “Sound of Music:
September 26