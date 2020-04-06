H.E.R. Launching ‘Girls With Guitars’ Weekly Instagram Show

Two-time Grammy Award winner H.E.R. today announces “Girls With Guitars,” her weekly Instagram live performance and conversation series, starting today at 8pm ET. During each live session, H.E.R. along with her vast array of guitars will perform songs from her catalog as well as covers and take fan requests. H.E.R. will also invite celebrity female guitarists to perform and engage in a lively conversation about music and life. Fans can follow H.E.R.’s Instagram page (@hermusicofficial) to find out which celebrity guests she invites to rock out with her each week.

H.E.R. — a.k.a. Gabriella Wilson, whose acronym stands for Having Everything Revealed — is one of the breakthrough new artists of the past five years. A veteran of Radio Disney’s “Next Big Thing,” she signed with RCA Records as a 14-year-old and released a single under her own name in 2014.

However, she returned two years later as H.E.R., a rare guitar-slinging female R&B singer. She released a series of EPs; a self-titled compilation album of EP tracks won her two Grammys at the 2019 awards, including Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Album. The received five nomination at this year’s awards, including Album of the Year for her recent “I Used to Know Her,” however she did not win any.

Regardless, she seems poised to be a major star. In January, she performed two songs at the Grammy Salute to Prince special, which airs on CBS this month: A rousing duet with Gary Clarke Jr. on “Let’s Go Crazy” that kicked off the show, and a later performance of “The Beautiful Ones.”