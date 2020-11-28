Heart Biopic in the Works at Amazon, Says Band Vocalist Ann Wilson

A biopic about Seattle-based classic rock band Heart is being produced for Amazon, vocalist Ann Wilson revealed to SiriusXM’s “Volume West” host Lyndsey Parker.

According to Wilson, Carrie Brownstein, guitarist of punk band Sleater-Kinney and star of IFC’s comedy series “Portlandia,” will write and direct the film. Lynda Obst, most known for her work on “Flashdance,” “Adventures in Babysitting and “Sleepless in Seattle,” will produce the project.

The film will chronicle Heart lead vocalists and sisters Ann and Nancy Wilson’s childhood and rise to fame through the 1990s, delving into the band’s bittersweet period in the ’80s, when Heart was most commercially successful but felt it had given up artistic freedom.

While Wilson said she has seen the first draft of the script, the pic is still in early development as a result of the pandemic and casting has not yet been determined.

“A few actresses have come forward, but no one that’s right,” Ann Wilson said. “Anne Hathaway came forward, but I don’t think she’s exactly right for it.” She explained that she has no preference to who she would like to see take on the roles: “I just don’t have any idea. I’m too close to it … I’m just as excited about finding out as you are.”

Whether the actors will be required to sing or opt for lip-syncing is also undecided. Representatives for Brownstein, Obst and Amazon Studios did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

Aside from the biopic, Wilson has kept busy with her latest release, a cover of Steve Earle’s “The Revolution Stars Now.” The singer also said she is working on original music, and her next release will be a studio version of her cover of “Rooster” by iconic Seattle rock band Alice in Chains.

Listen to a clip of Wilson discussing the upcoming film below.