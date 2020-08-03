Harry Styles Has Two Top 5 Radio Hits: ‘Watermelon Sugar’ Is So Hot, It’s Reviving His Last Single, ‘Adore You,’ Too

Harry Styles is proving to be a dominant force at Top 40 radio this summer, landing two songs inside the top 5 for the first time ever. Passion for his current No. 1, “Watermelon Sugar,” is so strong that it’s had the residual effect of pulling his previous single, “Adore You,” back up to No. 5.

“Adore You” peaked at No. 1 on Mediabase’s Top 40 radio chart all the way back in April, which should have consigned it to golden oldie status by now. But with “Watermelon Sugar” turning into the pop song of the summer, fans apparently aren’t satisfied to not have a Styles double header dominating radio. In an unlikely turn, four months after reaching the summit, the resurgent “Adore You” moves up from No. 6 to No. 5 this week.

“Adore You” has been out for 35 weeks as a single, while “Watermelon Sugar” has only been out for radio promotion for 11.

Both songs are doing well on other Mediabase radio charts. Currently, besides being No. 5 at the Top 40 format, “Adore You” is No. 3 at Hot AC and No. 5 at AC. “Watermelon Sugar” has a longer way to go in climbing those two slower-moving charts, currently standing at No. 11 on Hot AC and No. 28 on AC.

In total spins for the year, “Watermelon Sugar” has some catching up to do with “Adore You,” albeit with plenty of months yet to come to close the gap. Mediabase has “Sugar” at 126,620 radio spins to date and “Adore You” at 559,186.

No other artists have two songs even among the top 30 songs on Mediabase’s Top 40 chart right now. And in the top 5, Styles’ two songs are the two with current upward movement, suggesting that “Adore You” may have room to move back up even further yet. Dua Lipa’s “Break My Heart” falls from the top spot to No. 2 this week. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” and Saint Jhn’s “Roses” both hold steady at Nos. 3-4.

Styles’ sophomore solo album, “Fine Line,” has very much benefitted from the heat of two hit singles. After falling well down the charts, it recently moved back into the top 10 and currently sits at No. 9 on the Rolling Stone album chart, after 33 weeks.