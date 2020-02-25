Harry Styles Is Appearing on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ Next Week

Harry Styles is making an appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” next Monday, the program’s Captain Janks announced on Twitter on Tuesday.

Stern is known to be a fan of Styles ever since the musician released his self-titled solo album back in 2017, expressing his “disturbing” enjoyment of the tracks despite some preconceived notions of the former One Direction member.

“It was kind of a good record. Kid has some talent. There was a song or two I actually enjoyed… It’s disturbing that I like Harry Styles,” said Stern on his radio show in 2017.

Styles dropped his second album “Fine Line” last year, which debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart and broke the record for the biggest sales debut by a British male artist in the United States. The artist has already released two music videos for his singles “Light’s Up” and “Adore You.”

He is set to drop a music video for his fourth single “Falling” this Friday. The British singer shared a teaser of the video on Instagram that appears to be a continuation of his previous music video for “Adore You.”

The 26-year-old singer recently preformed the new single at the Brit Awards, where he was nominated for British male solo artist and British album of the year.

He is set go on his “Love on Tour” throughout 2020, ending in October. Tour dates for North America, Europe and South America have all been released.