×

Harry Styles Brings Arena-Sized Swagger to Secret Club Show in Brooklyn

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harry Styles
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur for SiriusXM

With five One Direction albums and two solo records under his belt, anything smaller than an arena show has become a rarity for Harry Styles, so a clandestine club show in the hipster capital of Brooklyn is, obviously, a one-off. Just as much as the crowd that was packed into the Music Hall of Williamsburg Friday night, Styles seemed to be having the time of his life, even if all that mutual ecstasy was packed into a five-song mini-show.

The occasion was a Sirius XM + Pandora Secret Session, which also included an onstage interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mashup,” in which Styles talked about, among other things, his love for Lizzo. But the true juice of the undercover appearance was an intimate performance that began with Styles whipping his head back and forth with his characteristic rock star swagger, thrusting a bottle of Jaden Smith’s Just Water at the crowd as if it were holy water.

Styles has described his latest album, “Fine Line,” as being about “having sex and feeling sad.” Only one of these two entered into the equation — figuratively — in the Williamsburg gig, and it was assuredly not the melancholy part. Styles commanded the stage whether he was simply owning his signature Jagger-esque dance moves or twirling with the Pride flag during a rock ’n’ roll rendition of the One Direction classic “What Makes You Beautiful.”

harry styles one direction
CREDIT: Kevin Mazur for SiriusXM

Then there was the assertiveness of his vocals when he yearned for “more berries” with his seductive smile during the funk-pop “Watermelon Sugar.” There’s also the unbreakable connection Styles has with his fans: The crowd seamlessly joined in on the recent album’s lead single, “Lights Up,” as if they’d recorded it together from the start. But his irresistibly syrupy way of intoning “Oh honey,” during a low-octave rendition of “Adore,” quickly served as a reminder that he’s even more commanding outside of sing-along mode.

Styles had no qualms about toying with his fans: “Want your hat back? Shouldn’t have thrown it on stage. Them’s the rules!” He had the whole audience sing “Happy Birthday” to a friend and quip that they’re 27 when they’re actually decades older. Playfulness turned to liberation when he performed his technicolor rock anthem “Kiwi,” convulsing and swaying in his own universe. 

During the preliminary on-stage interview, Styles addressed everything from his recent trip to a Wawa in Delaware (much to the audience’s dismay, Styles didn’t reveal his favorite Wawa hoagie) to potentially working with Lizzo, whom he praised Lizzo for having an “infectious positivity.” He also addressed whether or not he’d collaborate with her.

Addressing his recent performance of “Juice” with Lizzo in Miami, “It’s funny because any time people like when two people perform together, everyone thinks, ‘You should do a song together.’ It’s fine, but it’s also fine for people to just like it” in the live moment, he said. He added that “if there was ever a time when it made sense for us to [make a song together], then absolutely [I’d do it].”

But at the moment, Styles is busy enough, with a Love on Tour international arena tour on deck for the summer, where he’ll no doubt ramp up the production design elements and uses his stage as a canvas, even if 650 fans in Brooklyn can vouch that he thrills with zero frills.

More Music

  • Harry Styles

    Harry Styles Brings Arena-Sized Swagger to Secret Club Show in Brooklyn

    With five One Direction albums and two solo records under his belt, anything smaller than an arena show has become a rarity for Harry Styles, so a clandestine club show in the hipster capital of Brooklyn is, obviously, a one-off. Just as much as the crowd that was packed into the Music Hall of Williamsburg [...]

  • Juicy JBET Hip Hop Awards, Arrivals,

    Juicy J Slams Columbia Records in New Song, Social Media Posts

    Rapper Juicy J is apparently involved in a dispute with his label, Columbia Records, and was agitated enough early Saturday to fire off a series of nasty social media posts directed at the label and its chairman/CEO, Ron Perry, and even a new song called “F— Columbia Records.” While the nature of the dispute was [...]

  • Celine DionCeline Dion in concert, Courage

    Concert Review: Celine Dion Soars with 'Courage' (and Couture) at Brooklyn Show

    After her last decade in the Las Vegas heat, Celine Dion was ready for a change of scenery — the French-Canadian diva admitted it herself. Once Dion took the stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Friday, midway through her year-long, 120-date “Courage” tour, she gestured to her new surroundings, addressing 19,000 screaming fans [...]

  • Leaving Neverland HBO

    HBO Seeks Dismissal of Michael Jackson Estate's Suit Over 'Leaving Neverland'

    HBO urged an appeals court on Friday to throw out litigation brought by the Michael Jackson estate over the 2019 documentary “Leaving Neverland.” HBO and the Jackson estate have been locked in a legal war ever since the premium cable network agreed to run the documentary, which chronicles child sexual abuse allegations against Jackson. The [...]

  • the jesus rolls

    Émilie Simon Contributes Flamenco/Gypsy Vibe to John Turturro's ‘The Jesus Rolls’

    For French musician Émilie Simon, the flamenco-meets-gypsy vibe writer-director John Turturro was seeking for the soundtrack to his movie “The Jesus Rolls” turned out to be in her musical and genetical DNA. “This music originally comes from where I grew up in the south of France,” says the 41-year-old electronic musician, who has released five [...]

  • Normani Camila Cabello

    Normani Responds to Camila Cabello's Old Racist Posts: 'It Was Devastating'

    Normani has commented on her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Camila Cabello’s history of racist behavior on social media. Last year, Cabello came under fire when years-old posts featuring racist slurs and derogatory memes from the singer’s personal Tumblr resurfaced online. In a new Rolling Stone cover story, Normani first expressed trepidation toward addressing the issue [...]

  • Tierra Whack Talks Fashion, 'What Whack

    Tierra Whack Talks Fashion, 'What Whack Wears,' and Her Next Album

    Since the 2018 release of her debut album, “Whack World,” and its frenetic 15-songs-in-15-minutes aesthetic, rapper-producer Tierra Whack has drawn attention to her wily brand of fractured hip hop. Not only did she snag nearly 60 million audio streams in the U.S., according to Nielsen Music (as of 2019’s end), Whack won the attention of Jody Gerson and Universal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad