Watch Harry Styles’ Intimate NPR ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

Harry Styles took on a format we all may be getting more and more accustomed to when he and his band recently performed an installment of NPR’s long-running “Tiny Desk Concert” series. The series features musicians playing more or less acoustically in National Public Radio’s Washington, DC offices, and always offers an entertaining different side to the artist and the music.

Styles and his group played four songs from his sophomore album, “Fine Line”: “Cherry,” “Watermelon Sugar,” “To Be So Lonely” and “Adore You.”

Styles has been gearing up for another massive world tour, although it seems just a matter of time before it is postponed, along with virtually every concert tour scheduled for at least the next two months. Dubbed “Love on Tour,” the European leg of which is still scheduled to begin on April 15 in England and wrap on June 3 in Moscow, with the North American leg scheduled to begin in Philadelphia on June 26.

Variety caught Styles’ special SiriusXM warm-up gig in Brooklyn earlier this month. “There was the assertiveness of his vocals when he yearned for ‘more berries’ with his seductive smile during the funk-pop ‘Watermelon Sugar,’” Variety wrote. “There’s also the unbreakable connection Styles has with his fans: The crowd seamlessly joined in on the recent album’s lead single, ‘Lights Up,’ as if they’d recorded it together from the start. But his irresistibly syrupy way of intoning ‘Oh honey,’ during a low-octave rendition of ‘Adore,’ quickly served as a reminder that he’s even more commanding outside of sing-along mode.”