Variety’s Hitmakers Program: Watch the Full Event Featuring Harry Styles, J Balvin and More

At the end of a year that was far from ordinary, Variety‘s Hitmakers program brought together some of music’s biggest stars to virtually celebrate their accomplishments.

Harry Styles was named Hitmaker of the Year, and was presented the award by comedian Nick Kroll, who co-stars with him in the upcoming film “Don’t Worry Darling.”

“I have gotten to know Harry over the last couple months making the film ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ and I’ve learned that Harry is not only an incredible musician and a very, very good actor, but he’s a genuinely good dude,” Kroll said. “He brings coffee and donuts to meetings every morning and sent me flowers on my wedding night. And now, he’s in a throuple with me and my new wife! He’s a very generous lover, and folks, he is a manly man if I’ve ever met one.”

Styles humbly accepted the award, calling it “a very strange and very proud moment for me.”

“For everyone I made the record with, I don’t think anyone’s ever walked into the studio with the intention of making hits. I think we try to make good music that we like, and sometimes that connects and sometimes it doesn’t,” Styles said in his acceptance speech. “It’s very cool to think that people liked some of the songs from the last album.”

The event was hosted by The Breakfast Club’s Angela Yee and honored all of Variety‘s Hitmakers award recipients, including Styles, J Balvin, Benee, Lil Baby, Charli XCX, A. G. Cook, Roddy Ricch, Blackpin, Lewis Capaldi, Interscope Geffen A&M, Maren Morris, Mustard, Ron Perry and Wassim “Sal” Slaiby.

A star-studded lineup presented the honorees with their awards, including Billie Eilish, 100 gecs, Justin Bieber, Sheryl Crow, Ethiopia Habtemariam, Niall Horan, Zane Lowe, Lil Nas X, Ty Dolla $ign and Caroline Suh.

Watch the full Variety Hitmakers program above or on YouTube.