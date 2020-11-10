Harry Styles Named Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year

Harry Styles has been named Variety’s Hitmaker of the Year for his critically acclaimed second studio album “Fine Line” and the hit songs “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar.” The British breakout will be featured in the fourth annual Hitmakers issue, with an extensive interview alongside original photography from Parker Woods, to be released Dec. 2. This year’s Hitmakers event will be held virtually Dec. 3.

Variety will also honor Roddy Ricch as breakthrough artist of the year, Lewis Capaldi as songwriter of the year, Maren Morris with the crossover award, Columbia Records chairman/CEO Ron Perry as executive of the year, Wassim “Sal” Slaiby as manager of the year, The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” as hook of the year and Mustard as producer of the year, among others.

The Hitmakers franchise recognizes the writers, producers, publishers, managers and executives who help make — and break — the 25 most-consumed songs of the year, as compiled by Alpha Data. Of the 25 most-consumed songs of 2020, Styles has two hits — “Adore You” and “Watermelon Sugar” — that continue to grace playlists and radio.

“This year has been a game-changer for the music business,” said Shirley Halperin, Variety’s executive editor, music. “But the industry has persevered, with artists, creators and executives releasing and promoting new songs under incredibly challenging circumstances. Our Hitmakers issue and video program celebrates those artists and the people behind the scenes who are making sure the music gets heard. A heartfelt congratulations to all on this tremendous accomplishment.”

Additional honorees will be announced at a later date.