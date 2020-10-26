Harry Styles’ Unveils ‘Golden’ Music Video

Harry Styles has released the music video for “Golden,” the fifth single from his “Fine Line” album following U.S. radio hits “Adore You,” “Watermelon Sugar” and “Falling.”

The artist released a teaser for the clip on Sunday, amassing millions of views in the hours before the official video dropped. On Monday, within 30 minutes of the music video’s release, #Golden became the top trend on U.S. . Fans flocked to the hashtag with reactions to the music video, which features the artist running through empty mountain streets, driving around and striking various poses by the ocean.

The video is directed by Ben and Gabe Turner, the founders of London-based production company Fulwell 73. The production company has also worked on previous projects with Styles, including for several One Direction music videos.

Styles also posted about the video on Twitter, garnering huge numbers of about 500,000 likes on the platform in less than an hour. The Tweet features what seems to be an on-set photo of the star pulling off one of the pairs of gloves worn in the music video.

“Golden” follows on the heels of Styles’ earlier singles from “Fine Line,” including “Watermelon Sugar” and “Adore You,” both of which have found success on radio platforms. “Watermelon Sugar” also became the singer’s first-ever Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hit. Even his early career as a member of One Direction had not earned him a No. 1 hit before, as the band’s highest-charting song — aptly named “Best Song Ever” — fell just short at No. 2.

As Styles’ singles from “Fine Line” continue to generate traction on radio and streaming. “Watermelon Sugar” is still charting at numbers 26 and 12 on the Spotify US and Global Top 50 charts, respectively.

“Golden” officially impacted radio on Monday, with the track likely to perform well over the airwaves like its predecessors. Watch the music video below.