Candace Owens Gets Backlash From Harry Styles Fans Over ‘Bring Back Manly Men’ Tweet

Celebrities and fans alike rallied to defend Harry Styles on Monday in response to a negative tweet about the artist from conservative author Candace Owens.

In her post on Saturday, Owens quote tweeted Vogue Magazine’s photos from Harry Styles’ cover shoot to voice concern over the feminization of men.

“There is no society that can survive without strong men,” Owens tweeted. “The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence.

It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men. https://t.co/sY4IJF7VkK — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) November 14, 2020

On Monday, fans quickly defended Styles and his decision to express himself through clothing, making the topic trend on Twitter. Several celebrities, such as Olivia Wilde, Zach Braff and Jameela Jamil, also chimed in.

“Lord of the Rings” star Elijah Wood responded that “Masculinity alone does not make a man,” later adding, “In fact, it’s got nothing to do with it.” His words echo similar responses arguing that Owens’ idea of manliness is based on cultural expectations created over time, not anything inherent to manhood.

in fact, it’s got nothing to do with it — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) November 16, 2020

“Harry Styles is plenty manly, because manly is whatever you want it to be,” said Jamil. She also added an image representing the 18th century Euro-centric fashion choices of men in wigs, makeup and tights, suggesting that what Owens might now consider “feminine” was once “masculine.”

Also… this was at one time considered very manly. Wigs, make up, tights, frills… maybe this is the comeback of the “manly man.” pic.twitter.com/8dvSRGYj4w — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) November 16, 2020

In response to the backlash, Owens doubled down on her stance in a series of tweets on Monday.

“I’m impervious to woke culture. Showing me 50 examples of something won’t make it any less stupid,” she tweeted, while also responding to her critics’ posts and promoting her book.

Read more reactions from fans and celebrities below:

Our whole lives boys and men are told we need to be manly. Life is short. Be whatever the fuck you want to be. pic.twitter.com/oY6ji3tpaI — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) November 16, 2020

You’re pathetic. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) November 16, 2020

i couldn't think of a worse idea than going after harry styles on twitter. — Joshua Lewis (@realjoshlewis) November 16, 2020

Manly men don’t dodge the draft by lying that they have bone spurs, @RealCandaceO. So there’s that. https://t.co/jV9EMaeQX4 — Louise Mensch (@LouiseMensch) November 16, 2020