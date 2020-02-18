×

Harry Styles Walks Brit Awards Red Carpet After Reported Robbery in London

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Harry Styles arrives for the Brit Awards 2020 at the O2 Arena in London, Britain 18 February 2020. It is the 40th edition of the British Phonographic Industry's annual pop music awards.The Brit Awards 2020 - Arrivals, London, United Kingdom - 18 Feb 2020
CREDIT: VICKIE FLORES/EPA-EFE/Shuttersto

Harry Styles walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards in London Tuesday night, shortly after it was reported that he was robbed at knifepoint in his Hampstead neighborhood three nights earlier.

Without naming Styles by name, Scotland Yard confirmed Tuesday that an incident seeming to match the circumstances of the alleged assault on the pop star had occurred.

“Police are investigating reports of a knife point robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead,” a spokesperson confirmed to Variety. “Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50 hrs on Friday, 14 February. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured; however, cash was taken from him. No arrests, and enquiries are ongoing.”

According to a source that spoke about the mugging with the Mirror in the UK, Styles“actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though, it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Styles appeared none the worse for wear as he posed for photographers on the red carpet at the Brits, although he may have had a different reason for a sober demeanor, as well as the black ribbon he wore, apparently as a symbol of mourning. British TV personality Caroline Flack, whom Styles dated in 2011, was found dead Saturday of an apparent suicide, and it’s believed Styles was wearing the ribbon in her memory.

More Music

  • Harry Styles arrives for the Brit

    Harry Styles Walks Brit Awards Red Carpet After Reported Robbery in London

    Harry Styles walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards in London Tuesday night, shortly after it was reported that he was robbed at knifepoint in his Hampstead neighborhood three nights earlier. Without naming Styles by name, Scotland Yard confirmed Tuesday that an incident seeming to match the circumstances of the alleged assault on the [...]

  • Amazon Music Puts Spotlight on Kane

    'Velocity' Puts Spotlight on Kane Brown as Subject of Amazon Music's Fifth Mini-Doc

    For the fifth entry in its line of mini-documentaries, Amazon Music is putting the spotlight on Kane Brown with a behind-the-scenes look at the young country star that will arrive Thursday, accompanied by a live EP. “Velocity” captures moments leading up to Brown’s headlining appearance at L.A.’s Staples Center Jan. 9, with his wife, managers, [...]

  • American alternative rock band Pearl Jam

    Pearl Jam Tell Congressmen BOSS Ticket-Reform Act Is ‘Flawed’

    UPDATED: The BOSS Act is legislation designed to crack down on improper practices in the secondary ticket market — bots, price-gougers and the like — spearheaded by New Jersey Democratic Congressmen Bill Pascrell and Frank Pallone Jr. The bill, which is officially named the “Better Oversight of Secondary Sales and Accountability in Concert Ticketing Act” [...]

  • Sofar Sounds Unveils a Battery of

    Sofar Sounds Unveils a Battery of New Programs for Artists

    Sofar Sounds — which has made a name and a business for itself by staging “secret gigs and intimate concerts” featuring emerging artists for an invited, engaged audience — today unveiled a series of new programs intended to serve artists better, including a new payment model that will see artists paid more for playing bigger [...]

  • Cynthia Erivo performs "Stand Up" nominated

    Hollywood Bowl Slates Cynthia Erivo, Brandi Carlile, Janelle Monae for Orchestral Shows

    The Hollywood Bowl’s 2020 summer schedule, announced Tuesday morning, includes a higher quotient than ever of pop acts doing orchestral-backed shows. Opening night performer Brandi Carlile, officially kicking off the season, June 13, will be backed by the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra, as will Fantasia and Babyface (July 10), Janelle Monae (July 17-18), Maxwell (July 19), [...]

  • Primus - Les ClaypoolRiver City Rockfest

    Primus to Honor Rush on ‘Tribute to Kings’ Tour

    Primus will pay homage to Rush this summer with “A Tribute to Kings,” a North American tour that will feature the Bay Area trio playing Rush’s classic 1977 album “A Farewell to Kings,” in its entirety, in addition to their own music. Rush’s influence on Primus is deep: The band’s 1989 debut release, the live “Suck on This” album, opens [...]

  • Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming From

    Ronnie James Dio Documentary Coming From BMG (EXCLUSIVE)

    The next feature-length film from BMG will be the first-ever career-spanning documentary on legendary heavy metal singer Ronnie James Dio. Widely acknowledged as one of the greatest and most influential hard rock vocalists of all time, Dio fronted Rainbow, Black Sabbath, Elf, Heaven & Hell and his own eponymous band over the course of a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad