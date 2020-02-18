Harry Styles Walks Brit Awards Red Carpet After Reported Robbery in London

Harry Styles walked the red carpet at the Brit Awards in London Tuesday night, shortly after it was reported that he was robbed at knifepoint in his Hampstead neighborhood three nights earlier.

Without naming Styles by name, Scotland Yard confirmed Tuesday that an incident seeming to match the circumstances of the alleged assault on the pop star had occurred.

“Police are investigating reports of a knife point robbery in Spaniards Road, Hampstead,” a spokesperson confirmed to Variety. “Officers were contacted on Saturday, 15 February regarding the incident which happened at 23.50 hrs on Friday, 14 February. It was reported that a man in his 20s was approached by another man and threatened him with a knife. The victim was not injured; however, cash was taken from him. No arrests, and enquiries are ongoing.”

According to a source that spoke about the mugging with the Mirror in the UK, Styles“actually played it pretty cool, quickly giving the assailant cash, keeping himself and the guy calm and getting the situation over with. Understandably though, it left him very shaken up afterwards.”

Styles appeared none the worse for wear as he posed for photographers on the red carpet at the Brits, although he may have had a different reason for a sober demeanor, as well as the black ribbon he wore, apparently as a symbol of mourning. British TV personality Caroline Flack, whom Styles dated in 2011, was found dead Saturday of an apparent suicide, and it’s believed Styles was wearing the ribbon in her memory.