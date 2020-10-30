Harry Styles, Billie Eilish,  Dua Lipa, More Headline iHeartRadio’s 2020 Virtual Jingle Ball

iHeartRadio has announced the lineup for the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball, taking place virtually this year, with performances from Billie Eilish, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, Harry Styles, Lewis Capaldi, Sam Smith, Shawn Mendes and more.

The virtual event will broadcast nationally across more than 95 iHeartMedia radio stations nationwide and on the iHeartRadio app and will also stream on the CW App and CWTV.com on Thursday, December 10 at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT. In addition, The CW Network will broadcast the event as an exclusive nationwide television special on Monday, December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT

“For 25 years, iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball has showcased performances from the year’s biggest artists in hit music, live on stage in front of screaming fans,” said Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia. “Because of the pandemic, we’re moving from the stage to the artists home this holiday season for what will be an unforgettable show with amazing performances and moments that can only happen at the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball.”

In addition, The CW will televise a one-hour “iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Greatest Moments” special, celebrating the 25 anniversary of the event through performances, special backstage moments and more on Thursday, December 3 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

“This year, the iHeartRadio Jingle Ball shows its resiliency by giving music fans a rare opportunity to go inside the homes of the biggest artists of the year for a special look at how they celebrate the holidays and hear them perform the most listened to songs of the year,” said John Sykes, President of Entertainment Enterprises for iHeartMedia. “And, as always they can listen nationwide on their favorite iHeartRadio stations and see it all on The CW Network.”

Each year, iHeartMedia radio stations across the country host live Jingle Ball concerts in local markets including Tampa; Dallas/Ft. Worth; Los Angeles; San Francisco; Minneapolis/St. Paul; Philadelphia; New York; Boston; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Atlanta and Miami/Ft. Lauderdale featuring performances by the year’s most iconic artists as well as emerging talent.

Partners of this year’s national iHeartRadio Jingle Ball include Capital One and The CW. Additional partners across iHeartRadio platforms include Mercedes-Benz and Verizon with more to be announced. Multimarket partners include Kaiser Permanente and Nestle Waters with more to be announced.