Halsey Surpasses 50 Million RIAA-Certified Units With 12 New Certifications

Capitol Music Group has announced that Halsey has officially earned 50 million RIAA-certified units across her albums, singles and features.

Twelve new certifications, some of which are from her most recent album “Maniac,” helped the pop singer to achieve this milestone in her career.

Halsey’s hit song “Without Me” has now gone platinum seven times, with “You Should Be Sad” and “Graveyard” both reaching platinum status. “Maniac” was released on Jan. 17 and debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Albums chart. The record earned its platinum certification in February and is the top-selling album by a female artist in 2020 thus far.

Halsey’s two previous albums, 2017’s “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” and 2015’s “Badlands,” have also reached new certification levels. Three tracks from “Hopeless Fountain Kingdom” have moved up in status: “Bad at Love” has reached five times platinum, “Now or Never” is three times platinum and “Walls Could Talk” has been awarded a gold certification.

Halsey’s debut, “Badlands,” has now been certified double platinum and five tracks have received new certifications. “Gasoline” is now double platinum, “Hold Me Down” and “Control” are both platinum and “Young God” and “Drive” have hit gold status.

Halsey has also been awarded RIAA certifications from her features on other artists’ songs. Her appearance on Justin Bieber’s “The Feeling” in 2015 reached gold certification and her collaboration with then-boyfriend G-Eazy, “Him & I,” was certified double platinum in 2017.

Most notably, Halsey was featured on The Chainsmokers’ 2016 smash hit “Closer,” which she also co-wrote. “Closer” was diamond certified by RIAA in 2018 for selling over 10 million units, as well as nominated for a Grammy Award for best pop duo/group performance.