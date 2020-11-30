Haim, Dave Matthews, More to Perform at Cat Stevens Tribute Concert

Haim, Dave Matthews, Jack Johnson and Feist are among the more than 40 artists who will perform songs by Yusuf/ Cat Stevens for the CatSong Festival, a special live YouTube broadcast in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his classic 1970 albums “Tea for the Tillerman” and “Mona Bone Jakon.”

According to the announcement, fans can expect new interpretations of “Wild World,” “Peace Train,” “Father And Son” and more of Yusuf’s hits and classic songs. This collection of covers will be broadcast on the official Yusuf / Cat Stevens YouTube channel on December 5th at 12 p.m. PT/ 3 p.m. ET, HERE.

“It’s great to see and hear these covers of my songs given new life. There’s no better honor for a songwriter than to have his songs performed by talented musicians with such love and sincerity. Thank you,” said Yusuf / Cat Stevens.

According to the announcement, “The CatSong festival will see participation from artists across a wide range of different musical backgrounds and at various stages of their careers, representing the unity and spirit of inclusion that is an essential aspect of Yusuf’s message of peace.”

December 5th will see special performances from artists including:

Dave Matthews, Brandon Boyd of Incubus, Jack Johnson, Haim, Passenger, Andy Allo, James Morrison, Imelda May, Feist, Bonnie ‘Prince’ Billy & Matt Sweeney, Ron Sexsmith, Eliane Correa & Fedzilla, Hamza Namira, Ariel Posen, Mimi Naja, Vintage Trouble, The Brothers Landreth feat. Murray Pulver, Mary Spender, Mollie Marriott, Jason Kerrison, Matt Costa, Sad13, Ruby Waters & Debbie Bechamp, Braison Cyrus, Cinzia & The Eclipse, Mark Diamond, The Lucky 13s, Laura Sheeran & Brian Bolger, Bonnie Laughton Kora, Noah Kahan, Parker Gispert, The Heartstrings Project, Leoni Jane Kennedy and more TBA.