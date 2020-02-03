×

Guns N’ Roses Unveil Dates for Summer 2020 North American Stadium Tour

Variety Staff

Axl Rose, Slash. Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park in Austin, Texas. Guns N' Roses, Maroon 5, DJ Khaled and DaBaby will perform at the second annual Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, to take place Jan. 30 through Feb. 1 at AmericanAirlines Arena in MiamiMusic Super Bowl Fest, Austin, USA - 04 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Guns N’ Roses who have been on tour for the better part of the past five years, today announced the North American dates for their 2020 global stadium tour. The tour launches in Mexico City on March 14 and then rolls through previously announced dates in Latin America and Europe before hitting the U.S., fittingly enough, on July 4. It continues across the continent through the end of August. Included in the dates will be the first-ever concert by a rock band at Los Angeles’ new Los Angeles SoFi Stadium.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com.  Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.

GUNS N’ ROSES 2020 WORLD TOUR:

Newly announced North American dates in bold

DATE CITY VENUE
Saturday, March 14, 2020 Mexico City, MX Vive Latino Festival
Wednesday, March 18, 2020 San Jose, CR Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
Saturday, March 21, 2020 Quito, EC Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
Tuesday, March 24, 2020 Lima, PE Estadio Universidad San Marcos
Friday, March 27, 2020 Santiago, CL Lollapalooza
Sunday, March 29, 2020 Buenos Aires, AG Lollapalooza
Friday, April 3, 2020 Sao Paolo, BR Lollapalooza
Sunday, April 5, 2020 Bogota, CO Estereo Picnic
Wednesday, April 8, 2020 Guatemala City, GT Estadio Cementos Progreso
Saturday, April 11, 2020 Punta Cana, DR Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
Wednesday, May 20, 2020 Lisbon, PT Passeio Martimo De Alges
Saturday, May 23, 2020 Seville, ES Estadio Benito Villamarin
Tuesday, May 26, 2020 Munich, DE Olympiastadion
Friday, May 29, 2020 London, GB Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Saturday, May 30, 2020 London, GB Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Tuesday, June 2, 2020 Hamburg, GE Volksparkstadion
Saturday, June 6, 2020 Solvesborg, SE Sweden Rock Festival
Tuesday, June 9, 2020 Vienna, AT Ernst Happel Stadium
Friday, June 12, 2020 Firenze, IT Firenze Rocks
Sunday, June 14, 2020 Berne, CH Stade de Suisse
Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Warsaw, PL PGE Narodowy
Friday, June 19, 2020 Prague, CZ Letnany Airport
Sunday, June 21, 2020 Landgraaf, NL Pinkpop
Thursday, June 25, 2020 Glasgow, GB Glasgow Green
Saturday, June 27, 2020 Dublin, IE Marlay Park
Saturday, July 04, 2020 Milwaukee, WI Summerfest – AmFam Amp
Wednesday, July 08, 2020 Philadelphia, PA Citizens Bank Park
Saturday, July 11, 2020 Detroit, MI Comerica Park
Monday, July 13, 2020 Toronto, ON Rogers Centre
Thursday, July 16, 2020 Washington, DC Nationals Park
Saturday, July 18, 2020 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 Boston, MA Fenway Park
Friday, July 24, 2020 Minneapolis, MN Target Field
Sunday, July 26, 2020 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 Commerce City, CO DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
Sunday, August 02, 2020 Seattle, WA T-Mobile Park
Wednesday, August 05, 2020 San Francisco, CA Oracle Park
Saturday, August 08, 2020 Los Angeles, CA SoFi Stadium
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 Atlanta, GA Bobby Dodd Stadium
Saturday, August 15, 2020 Tampa, FL Raymond James Stadium
Tuesday, August 18, 2020 Arlington, TX Globe Life Field
Friday, August 21, 2020 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium
Sunday, August 23, 2020 Fargo, ND Fargodome
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 Missoula, MT Grizzly Stadium

 

