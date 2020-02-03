Guns N’ Roses Unveil Dates for Summer 2020 North American Stadium Tour

Guns N’ Roses who have been on tour for the better part of the past five years, today announced the North American dates for their 2020 global stadium tour. The tour launches in Mexico City on March 14 and then rolls through previously announced dates in Latin America and Europe before hitting the U.S., fittingly enough, on July 4. It continues across the continent through the end of August. Included in the dates will be the first-ever concert by a rock band at Los Angeles’ new Los Angeles SoFi Stadium.
Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.
Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.
GUNS N’ ROSES 2020 WORLD TOUR:
Newly announced North American dates in bold
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Mexico City, MX
|Vive Latino Festival
|Wednesday, March 18, 2020
|San Jose, CR
|Estadio Ricardo Saprissa Ayma
|Saturday, March 21, 2020
|Quito, EC
|Estadio Olimpico Atahualpa
|Tuesday, March 24, 2020
|Lima, PE
|Estadio Universidad San Marcos
|Friday, March 27, 2020
|Santiago, CL
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, March 29, 2020
|Buenos Aires, AG
|Lollapalooza
|Friday, April 3, 2020
|Sao Paolo, BR
|Lollapalooza
|Sunday, April 5, 2020
|Bogota, CO
|Estereo Picnic
|Wednesday, April 8, 2020
|Guatemala City, GT
|Estadio Cementos Progreso
|Saturday, April 11, 2020
|Punta Cana, DR
|Hard Rock Hotel and Casino
|Wednesday, May 20, 2020
|Lisbon, PT
|Passeio Martimo De Alges
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|Seville, ES
|Estadio Benito Villamarin
|Tuesday, May 26, 2020
|Munich, DE
|Olympiastadion
|Friday, May 29, 2020
|London, GB
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Saturday, May 30, 2020
|London, GB
|Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
|Tuesday, June 2, 2020
|Hamburg, GE
|Volksparkstadion
|Saturday, June 6, 2020
|Solvesborg, SE
|Sweden Rock Festival
|Tuesday, June 9, 2020
|Vienna, AT
|Ernst Happel Stadium
|Friday, June 12, 2020
|Firenze, IT
|Firenze Rocks
|Sunday, June 14, 2020
|Berne, CH
|Stade de Suisse
|Wednesday, June 17, 2020
|Warsaw, PL
|PGE Narodowy
|Friday, June 19, 2020
|Prague, CZ
|Letnany Airport
|Sunday, June 21, 2020
|Landgraaf, NL
|Pinkpop
|Thursday, June 25, 2020
|Glasgow, GB
|Glasgow Green
|Saturday, June 27, 2020
|Dublin, IE
|Marlay Park
|Saturday, July 04, 2020
|Milwaukee, WI
|Summerfest – AmFam Amp
|Wednesday, July 08, 2020
|Philadelphia, PA
|Citizens Bank Park
|Saturday, July 11, 2020
|Detroit, MI
|Comerica Park
|Monday, July 13, 2020
|Toronto, ON
|Rogers Centre
|Thursday, July 16, 2020
|Washington, DC
|Nationals Park
|Saturday, July 18, 2020
|East Rutherford, NJ
|MetLife Stadium
|Tuesday, July 21, 2020
|Boston, MA
|Fenway Park
|Friday, July 24, 2020
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Field
|Sunday, July 26, 2020
|Chicago, IL
|Wrigley Field
|Wednesday, July 29, 2020
|Commerce City, CO
|DICK’S Sporting Goods Park
|Sunday, August 02, 2020
|Seattle, WA
|T-Mobile Park
|Wednesday, August 05, 2020
|San Francisco, CA
|Oracle Park
|Saturday, August 08, 2020
|Los Angeles, CA
|SoFi Stadium
|Wednesday, August 12, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Bobby Dodd Stadium
|Saturday, August 15, 2020
|Tampa, FL
|Raymond James Stadium
|Tuesday, August 18, 2020
|Arlington, TX
|Globe Life Field
|Friday, August 21, 2020
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|Sunday, August 23, 2020
|Fargo, ND
|Fargodome
|Wednesday, August 26, 2020
|Missoula, MT
|Grizzly Stadium