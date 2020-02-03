Guns N’ Roses Unveil Dates for Summer 2020 North American Stadium Tour

Guns N’ Roses who have been on tour for the better part of the past five years, today announced the North American dates for their 2020 global stadium tour. The tour launches in Mexico City on March 14 and then rolls through previously announced dates in Latin America and Europe before hitting the U.S., fittingly enough, on July 4. It continues across the continent through the end of August. Included in the dates will be the first-ever concert by a rock band at Los Angeles’ new Los Angeles SoFi Stadium.

Citi is the official presale credit card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to purchase presale tickets beginning Tuesday, February 4 at 12pm local time until Thursday, February 6 at 10pm local time through Citi Entertainment.

Tickets go on sale to the general public for North American dates starting Friday, February 7th at 12pm local time at LiveNation.com. Tickets are on sale now for previously announced Latin America, South America, and European dates.

GUNS N’ ROSES 2020 WORLD TOUR:

Newly announced North American dates in bold