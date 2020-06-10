Guild of Music Supervisors Unveils Summer Panels Featuring Tastemakers From ‘Insecure,’ ‘Mrs. Maisel,’ More

The Guild of Music Supervisors has unveiled its summer panel series lineup featuring many of the top musical tastemakers and composers working across television and streaming platforms today.

The first panel kicks off with music supervisors from HBO’s lineup: Kier Lehman from “Insecure,” Jen Malone from “Euphoria,” Liza Richardson from “Watchmen” and Blake Leyh from “The Plot Against America.” Guild founding member Jonathan McHugh will moderate the panel on June 11. Register here.

June 18’s panel focuses on the working relationships of composers and music supervisors on Apple TV Plus shows. Moderated by Variety Artisans Editor Jazz Tangcay, speakers include Zach Cowie and Michael Brook (“Little America”), DeVoe Yates, Ian Hultquist and Sofia Hultquist (“Dickinson”) and Liza Richardson and Carter Burwell (“The Morning Show”). Register here.

The Netflix panel on June 25 looks at the diverse offerings of shows where music features as a character. Matt Biffa of “Sex Education,” Nora Felder from “Stranger Things” and Gabe Hilfer from “#BLACKAF” are confirmed for this panel. Register here.

The Emmy-winning Robin Urdang from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” leads the Amazon panel scheduled for July 2, which also includes Gary Calamar from “Man in the High Castle” with more to be announced. Register here.

Urdang, Malone and Lehman were all winners at the 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards held at the Wiltern Theater in Los Angeles in February.

The panels will run each Thursday at 3:30 p.m. PST throughout June and July (with an additional Monday panel on 6/15) and will be recorded and posted on the GMS YouTube page each month.