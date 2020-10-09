Jimmy Carter Doc, ‘Mr. SOUL!’ Set to Screen at Guild of Music Supervisors Education Event and Film Festival

The Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) has announced the full agenda for its third annual event and film festival in partnership with Mondo.NYC.

Among those participating are Bryan Cosgrove, head of creative music licensing for TikTok, and Sam Hayflitch from Viacom and +1 The Vote. “Mr. SOUL!” and “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” will also screen.

For the first time, the event will be accompanied by a three-night film festival featuring music-oriented full-length documentaries and Q&As with the music supervisors and directors who worked on the projects.

Both the NYC Education Event and Film Festival will explore the opportunities and challenges of supervision and sync and master licensing, and how related technologies like AI, data collection/analytics and more may impact them.

The program takes place on Thursday, October 15 from 12:00 noon to 6:00 p.m. ET.

October 15, 2020

Conference Kickoff: 12:00 noon ET/ 9:00 a.m. PT

TikTok is Blowing Up: The Digital Model for Music in Advertising

Sponsor: De Wolfe Music

Moderator

• Jonathan Hecht – Founder & Music Supervisor, Venn Arts

Panelists

• Bryan Cosgrove – Creative Music Licensing, TikTok

• Plus other members of the TikTok Music team

In a conversation with members of TikTok’s Creative Licensing team, Jonathan Hecht explores the platform’s increasing importance to the advertising market. This panel discussion will cover how brands are leveraging TikTok’s internal teams, trends and visual and musical artists through specific case studies, highlighting opportunities and challenges for licensors and rights holders.

Music Supervision & The 2020 Election: Political Campaign Music & PSAs Getting Out the Vote

Sponsor: Viacom

Moderator; Andrew Hampp – Founder, 1803 LLC; Columnist, Variety

Panelists

• Sam Hayflitch – Viacom, +1 The Vote

• Chris Robertson – Music Supervisor, “Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President” Documentary

In the run-up to the 2020 election, campaign music is front and center, being used both legally and illegally. Add the proliferation of “get out the vote” PSAs to the mix and it’s clear that music is powering the message of this most unusual year. Learn how it all happens from key agency executives helping to get this music created.

AI and Data for Music & Media: A Brave New World

Sponsor: SyncFloor

Moderators

• J Bonilla – Creative Partner/Founder, The Elements Music

• Patricia Joseph – Synchsonic

Panelists

• Kirt Debique – CEO & CTO at SyncFloor

• Paul Greco – Executive Director of Music & Audio Production, Wunderman Thompson North America

• Drew Silverstein – Co-founder, CEO, Amper Music

• Scott Simonelli – CEO and Co-Founder, Veritonic

This panel drills down into the impact of emerging technologies, artificial intelligence and data collection/analytics on the world of music supervision. How does emerging tech influence the creation, selection and use of music in media? We’ll highlight some of our favorite bleeding edge tech.

Diversity, Equity and Inclusion: Always An Imperative

Sponsor: Viacom

Moderator

• Jazz Tangcay – Artisians Editor, Variety

Panelists

• Rebecca Grierson – Free The Work

• Rachel Hilsop – Editor-in-Chief, Okayplayer

• Mali Hunter – Owner, EarthGirl/The Retnuh Agency

• Bahareh Kamali – SVP Viacom, First Time Director’s Program

• Stefanie Diaz Matos – Music Supervisor, Raedio

An inspirational look at music and visual media organizations that are proactively addressing systemic racial and gender bias in our industry as well as pathways toward enhancing opportunities for all. We bring together leaders from a wide range of areas within the industry for this candid discussion.

A Music Spotting Session for Visual Media: Behind the Curtain

Partners: ASCAP, BMI & SESAC

Moderators

• Jonathan McHugh – Music Supervisor, GMS Board Member

• Ed Gerrard – Music Supervisor, GMS Board Member

Panelists

• Robert Glasper – Composer

• Ruwanga Samath – Composer

• Jonathan Zalben – Composer

An important panel/workshop that breaks down the challenges and opportunities of how music is created in today’s Zoom world, the collaborative process, and new tools and techniques available to all members of the creative and placement ecosystem.

30 Minute Advertising Deep Dive

Moderator

• Al Risi – Music Supervisor and Founder, Groove Guild

Panelist

• Alec Stern – Director of Music, DDB Chicago

Alec Stern, Chicago-based director of music at DDB will break down a recent ad campaign’s music and what goes into music creation for ads in 2020.

New for 2020, Mondo and GMS are proud to launch their debut NYC Film Festival, presenting a feature-length music-oriented film each of three nights, October 14-16, followed by an intimate talk with the film’s music supervisor, composer, director and/or producer.

Opening Night film 10/14 “Mr. SOUL”

Before Oprah, before Arsenio, there was “Mr. SOUL.” Ellis Haizlip ensures the Revolution will be televised with “SOUL!,” America’s first “Black Tonight Show.” From 1968 to 1973, the public-television variety show SOUL!, guided by the enigmatic producer and host Ellis Haizlip, offered an unfiltered, uncompromising celebration of Black literature, poetry, music, and politics — voices that had few other options for national exposure and, as a result, found the program an improbable place to call home. The series was among the first to provide expanded images of African Americans on television, shifting the gaze from inner-city poverty and violence to the vibrancy of the Black Arts Movement. With participants’ recollections and a bevy of great archival clips, Mr. SOUL captures a critical moment in culture whose impact continues to resonate.

• Post Film Q&A with Director Melisa Haizlip

• Music Supervisor: Ed Gerrard

• Composer: Robert Glasper

Second Night film 10/15 “Long Live Rock…Celebrate The Chaos”

Viewers will get a front-row seat of what makes the hard rock fan want to crowd surf, lose their minds and mix it up in the mosh pit or just throw all caution to the wind and participate in the ultimate community mayhem, the “Wall of Death.” We follow some of these passionate fans as they drop everything to “commune” with their “rock family” at festivals such as “Rock on The Range,” “Louder Than Life” and “Aftershock,” or wherever the road takes them to celebrate the chaos that is rock ‘n roll. Featuring exclusive interviews with the leading titans of rock including Metallica, Guns N’ Roses, Slipknot, Korn, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie, Five Finger Death Punch, Prophets Of Rage, Greta Van Fleet, Halestorm and many, many more. “Long Live Rock” also explores the inescapable dark side of this chosen lifestyle, chronicling such delicate topics as substance abuse, depression, loss of life and the unspoken truths that are unfortunately too commonplace in the rock ‘n roll world.

• Q&A with Director/Music Supervisor Jonathan McHugh

• Producer: Gary Spivack

Closing Night film

“Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President” chronicles the role of popular music in propelling a relatively unknown candidate from Georgia to the White House, and the significant role that music has played in President Carter’s life and work. The film shows how Carter’s life-long passion for music gave him an unexpected edge as a presidential candidate, as he tapped into a force that transcended racial and generational divides, and often party lines. Carter’s appreciation for all genres of music and friendships with the likes of Bob Dylan, Gregg Allman, Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash, and Willie Nelson, helped to define his administration. “Jimmy Carter Rock & Roll President” combines intimate interviews with many of his rock and roll friends including Bono, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Roseanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Andrew Young, and Madeline Albright. Featuring rare, archival era-defining live performances from Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffett, Paul Simon and Bob Dylan among others, director Mary Wharton traces how Carter’s genuine approachability, combined with the unifying power of music, became key to his political appeal and allowed him to connect with voters who may only have known him as a small-town peanut farmer.

• Post Film Q&A with Director Mary Wharton

• Music Supervisor: Chris Robertson