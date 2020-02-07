Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: Regina Spektor, ‘Euphoria’ Among Winners (Full List)

The 10th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were held at the The Wiltern theater in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Feb. 6). Winners in the film categories included Mary Ramos for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” Kier Lehman for “Queen & Slim” and Terri D’Ambrosio for “The Last Black Man In San Francisco.”

In television, Robin Urdang, winner of the music supervision Emmy in 2019, took top honors for a comedy for season 2 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Jill Meyers for the debut season of “Songland” and Adam Leber and Jen Malone for “Euphoria.”

In the original song field, Regina Spektor’s “One Little Soldier,” which she wrote for “Bombshell” and performed at the ceremony, defeated tunes from “Frozen II” and “The Lion King,” among others. Additional performers included Burt Bacharach, who was presented with the Guild’s Icon Award, Israeli duo Lola Marsh and Emmylou Harris, who appeared in honor of Legacy Award recipient Bob Hunka, a pioneer of music supervision.

Presenters who handed out the awards included Kristen Chenoweth, Michael Bolton, Jay Roach, Reggie Watts, Alex Winter and Peter Gallagher.

Said Guild president Joel C. High: “Over the past 10 years, the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards has grown into an important fixture in the Hollywood award circle. … Looking into the future, we hope that these awards will garner more attention from other institutions such as The Academy.”

See the full list of winners below:

2020 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million

Mary Ramos – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood *WINNER*

Tom MacDougall – Frozen II

Matt Sullivan – Aladdin

Ted Caplan – Ford v Ferrari

Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million

Kier Lehman – Queen & Slim *WINNER*

Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata – Always Be My Maybe

Jason Markey – Hustlers

Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville – Blinded By The Light

Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott – Judy

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million

Meghan Currier, Randall Poster – Waves *WINNER*

Henry Van Roden – Seberg

Tracy McKnight – 5 Feet Apart

Zachary Dawes – The Peanut Butter Falcon

Steven Gizicki – Teen Spirit

Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million

Terri D’Ambrosio – The Last Black Man In San Francisco *WINNER*

Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold – Wild Rose

Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely – The Farewell

Steve Bouyer Pascal Mayer – Atlantics

Lynn Fainchtein – Gloria Bell

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film

“One Little Soldier” from Bombshell *WINNER*

Writer: Regina Spektor

Performed By: Regina Spektor

Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean

“Spirit” from The Lion King

Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie

Performed By: Beyoncé

Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

“Glasgow “(No Place Like Home) from Wild Rose

Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen

Performed by Jessie Buckley

Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott

“Don’t Call Me Angel” from Charlie’s Angels

Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha,

Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus

Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels

TELEVISION

Best Music Supervision – Television Drama

Adam Leber, Jen Malone – Euphoria – Season 1 *WINNER*

Madonna Wade-Reed – All American – Season 1

Ashley Neumeister – American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train – Season 1

Steven Gizicki – Fosse/Verdon – Season 1

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy – Pose – Season 2

Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical

Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 2 *WINNER*

Bruce Gilbert – GLOW – Season 3

Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez – Los Espookys – Season 1

Brienne Rose – Russian Doll – Season 1

Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Reality Television

Jill Meyers – Songland – Season 1 *WINNER*

Robin Kaye – American Idol — Season 2

Meryl Ginsberg – America’s Got Talent – Season 14

Jen Schwartz, Catherine Wharton – Girls Cruise – Season 1

Jon Ernst – The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 1

Best Music Supervision – Television Movie

***TIE*** (2 WINNERS)

Howard Paar – Native Son *WINNER*

Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson – The Dirt *WINNER*

Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve – Deadwood: The Movie

Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez – My Dinner With Hervé

Tracy McKnight – Tall Girl

Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television

“Something Stupid” from Better Call Saul *WINNER*

Songwriter(s): C. Carson Parks

Artist: Lola Marsh

Program: Better Call Saul

Episode: #407 “Something Stupid”

Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić

“All These Things That I’ve Done” from A Million Little Things

Songwriters: Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.

Artist: Gabriel Mann

Program: A Million Little Things

Episode: #101 “Pilot”

Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman

“Invisible Ink” from This Is Us

Songwriter(s): Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla

Artist: Mandy Moore

Program: This Is Us

Episode: #307 “Sometimes”

Music Supervisor: Manish Raval and Tom Wolfe

“Jenny of Oldstones” from Game of Thrones

Songwriter(s): David Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss

Artist: Florence + The Machine

Program: Game of Thrones

Episode: #802 “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

Music Supervisor: Evyen J Klean

“On a Roll” from Black Mirror

Songwriter(s): Trent Reznor

Artist: Miley Cyrus

Program: Black Mirror

Episode: #503 “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”

Music Supervisor: Amelia Hartley

DOCUMENTARIES

Best Music Supervision for a Documentary

Tracy McKnight – Halston *WINNER*

Kevin Moyer – Boy Howdy: The Story Of CREEM Magazine

Aminé Ramer – Love, Antosha

G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone – The Apollo

Willa Yudell – Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1

Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries

Rudy Chung, Jonathan Christiansen – Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men *WINNER*

Marchese Taylor, Jake Weinreb, Jordan Passman – Free Meek

Evyen Klean – Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus

Evyen Klean – What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

TRAILERS

Best Music Supervision in a Trailer

Anny Colvin (Jax) – Joker Teaser *WINNER*

Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) – Wonder Woman 1984

Toddrick Spalding (Mobscene) – The Goldfinch

Danny Exum, Kelsey Mitchell (Workshop Creative) – Bombshell Trailer 1

Will Quiney (GrandSon) – When They See Us

ADVERTISING

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Sync)

David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone “Color Flood” *WINNER*

Josh Marcy – Apple iPhone “Don’t Mess with Mother”

Doug Darnell – Lyft “Face Off”

JT Griffith – Nike “Dominate All Dimensions”

Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)

David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple Watch “Hokey Pokey” *WINNER*

Alec Stern – Miller Lite “Followers”

Nellie Rajabi – Google Pixel “Kiss Detection”

Eric Johnson, Dan Gross – Fuji Film “Don’t Just Take, Give”

VIDEO GAMES

Best Music Supervision in a Video Game

Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima – FIFA 20 *WINNER*

Steve Schnur, Venus Bentley – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Brandon Young, Eric Kalver – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Daniel Olsen – Sayonara Wild Hearts

Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro – Death Stranding