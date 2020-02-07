Guild of Music Supervisors Awards: Regina Spektor, ‘Euphoria’ Among Winners (Full List)

The 10th annual Guild of Music Supervisors Awards were held at the The Wiltern theater in Los Angeles on Thursday night (Feb. 6). Winners in the film categories included Mary Ramos for “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” Kier Lehman for “Queen & Slim” and Terri D’Ambrosio for “The Last Black Man In San Francisco.”
In television, Robin Urdang, winner of the music supervision Emmy in 2019, took top honors for a comedy for season 2 of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” Jill Meyers for the debut season of “Songland” and Adam Leber and Jen Malone for “Euphoria.”
In the original song field, Regina Spektor’s “One Little Soldier,” which she wrote for “Bombshell” and performed at the ceremony, defeated tunes from “Frozen II” and “The Lion King,” among others. Additional performers included Burt Bacharach, who was presented with the Guild’s Icon Award, Israeli duo Lola Marsh and Emmylou Harris, who appeared in honor of Legacy Award recipient Bob Hunka, a pioneer of music supervision.
Presenters who handed out the awards included Kristen Chenoweth, Michael Bolton, Jay Roach, Reggie Watts, Alex Winter and Peter Gallagher.
Said Guild president Joel C. High: “Over the past 10 years, the Guild of Music Supervisors Awards has grown into an important fixture in the Hollywood award circle. … Looking into the future, we hope that these awards will garner more attention from other institutions such as The Academy.”
See the full list of winners below:
2020 Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Winners
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Over $25 Million
Mary Ramos – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood *WINNER*
Tom MacDougall – Frozen II
Matt Sullivan – Aladdin
Ted Caplan – Ford v Ferrari
Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson – The Irishman
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $25 Million
Kier Lehman – Queen & Slim *WINNER*
Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata – Always Be My Maybe
Jason Markey – Hustlers
Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville – Blinded By The Light
Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott – Judy
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $10 Million
Meghan Currier, Randall Poster – Waves *WINNER*
Henry Van Roden – Seberg
Tracy McKnight – 5 Feet Apart
Zachary Dawes – The Peanut Butter Falcon
Steven Gizicki – Teen Spirit
Best Music Supervision for Film Budgeted Under $5 Million
Terri D’Ambrosio – The Last Black Man In San Francisco *WINNER*
Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold – Wild Rose
Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely – The Farewell
Steve Bouyer Pascal Mayer – Atlantics
Lynn Fainchtein – Gloria Bell
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for a Film
“One Little Soldier” from Bombshell *WINNER*
Writer: Regina Spektor
Performed By: Regina Spektor
Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean
“Spirit” from The Lion King
Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie
Performed By: Beyoncé
Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib
“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II
Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez
Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA
Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall
“Glasgow “(No Place Like Home) from Wild Rose
Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen
Performed by Jessie Buckley
Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott
“Don’t Call Me Angel” from Charlie’s Angels
Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha,
Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus
Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels
TELEVISION
Best Music Supervision – Television Drama
Adam Leber, Jen Malone – Euphoria – Season 1 *WINNER*
Madonna Wade-Reed – All American – Season 1
Ashley Neumeister – American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train – Season 1
Steven Gizicki – Fosse/Verdon – Season 1
Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy – Pose – Season 2
Best Music Supervision – Television Comedy or Musical
Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 2 *WINNER*
Bruce Gilbert – GLOW – Season 3
Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez – Los Espookys – Season 1
Brienne Rose – Russian Doll – Season 1
Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Reality Television
Jill Meyers – Songland – Season 1 *WINNER*
Robin Kaye – American Idol — Season 2
Meryl Ginsberg – America’s Got Talent – Season 14
Jen Schwartz, Catherine Wharton – Girls Cruise – Season 1
Jon Ernst – The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 1
Best Music Supervision – Television Movie
***TIE*** (2 WINNERS)
Howard Paar – Native Son *WINNER*
Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson – The Dirt *WINNER*
Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve – Deadwood: The Movie
Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez – My Dinner With Hervé
Tracy McKnight – Tall Girl
Best Song Written and/or Recorded for Television
“Something Stupid” from Better Call Saul *WINNER*
Songwriter(s): C. Carson Parks
Artist: Lola Marsh
Program: Better Call Saul
Episode: #407 “Something Stupid”
Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić
“All These Things That I’ve Done” from A Million Little Things
Songwriters: Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.
Artist: Gabriel Mann
Program: A Million Little Things
Episode: #101 “Pilot”
Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman
“Invisible Ink” from This Is Us
Songwriter(s): Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla
Artist: Mandy Moore
Program: This Is Us
Episode: #307 “Sometimes”
Music Supervisor: Manish Raval and Tom Wolfe
“Jenny of Oldstones” from Game of Thrones
Songwriter(s): David Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss
Artist: Florence + The Machine
Program: Game of Thrones
Episode: #802 “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”
Music Supervisor: Evyen J Klean
“On a Roll” from Black Mirror
Songwriter(s): Trent Reznor
Artist: Miley Cyrus
Program: Black Mirror
Episode: #503 “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”
Music Supervisor: Amelia Hartley
DOCUMENTARIES
Best Music Supervision for a Documentary
Tracy McKnight – Halston *WINNER*
Kevin Moyer – Boy Howdy: The Story Of CREEM Magazine
Aminé Ramer – Love, Antosha
G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone – The Apollo
Willa Yudell – Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1
Best Music Supervision in a Docuseries
Rudy Chung, Jonathan Christiansen – Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men *WINNER*
Marchese Taylor, Jake Weinreb, Jordan Passman – Free Meek
Evyen Klean – Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus
Evyen Klean – What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali
TRAILERS
Best Music Supervision in a Trailer
Anny Colvin (Jax) – Joker Teaser *WINNER*
Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) – Wonder Woman 1984
Toddrick Spalding (Mobscene) – The Goldfinch
Danny Exum, Kelsey Mitchell (Workshop Creative) – Bombshell Trailer 1
Will Quiney (GrandSon) – When They See Us
ADVERTISING
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Sync)
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone “Color Flood” *WINNER*
Josh Marcy – Apple iPhone “Don’t Mess with Mother”
Doug Darnell – Lyft “Face Off”
JT Griffith – Nike “Dominate All Dimensions”
Best Music Supervision in Advertising (Original Music)
David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple Watch “Hokey Pokey” *WINNER*
Alec Stern – Miller Lite “Followers”
Nellie Rajabi – Google Pixel “Kiss Detection”
Eric Johnson, Dan Gross – Fuji Film “Don’t Just Take, Give”
VIDEO GAMES
Best Music Supervision in a Video Game
Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima – FIFA 20 *WINNER*
Steve Schnur, Venus Bentley – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
Brandon Young, Eric Kalver – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Daniel Olsen – Sayonara Wild Hearts
Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro – Death Stranding