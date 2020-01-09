‘Euphoria,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Among Guild of Music Supervisors Awards Nominees

Nominees for the 2020 Guild of Music Supervisors (GMS) Awards were announced today. The annual event is scheduled for Feb. 6 at the Wiltern Theater and coincides with the tenth anniversary of the GMS.

Films up for awards include “Once Upon A Time In Hollywood,” “Frozen II,” “Aladdin,” “Ford v Ferrari,” “The Irishman,” “Hustlers” and “Wild Rose,” among others.

Television shows nominated include “Euphoria” (alongside Jen Malone, newcomer Adam Leber, Maverick partner and manager of Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X and Labrinth, shares a music supervision credit); “Pose,” supervised by the dynamo trio of Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall and Ryan Murphy; and “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” an Emmy winner in the music supervision category, although the GMS lists only Robin Urdang, where the Television academy awarded showrunners Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino.

Among the songs recognized are: “Spirit” from “The Lion King,” “Into The Unknown” from “Frozen II,” “Don’t Call Me Angel” from “Charlie’s Angels,” “Invisible Ink” from “This Is Us,” “Jenny of Oldstrones” from “Game of Thrones” and “On a Roll” from “Black Mirror.”

Additional categories span trailers, video games, advertising, documentaries and reality television.

Also set to be honored with the Icon Award is Academy Award-winning veteran composer and lyricist Burt Bacharach; Bob Hunka, seasoned music producer and former Sony Television executive whose credits include the live soundtracks for Barbra Streisand’s “A Star Is Born” and the soundtracks to “Dawson’s Creek” and “Party of Five,” will receive the Legacy Award.

Said newly-elected GMS president Joel C High in revealing the nominees: “In 10 short years we have progressed from four awards given out at a brunch on Grammy Morning, to an event at The Wiltern with 16 trophies awarded in the growing fields of music supervision including games, ads, trailers, documentaries, as well as film and television. We are extremely excited by the list of nominees this year and I am personally humbled to be able to honor Burt Bacharach and Bob Hunka as our Icon and Legacy award recipients. This year marks a milestone in many ways for the Guild and I am thrilled to be a part of it.”

ICON AWARD

Burt Bacharach

LEGACY AWARD

Bob Hunka

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED OVER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Mary Ramos – Once Upon A Time In Hollywood

Tom MacDougall – Frozen II

Matt Sullivan – Aladdin

Ted Caplan – Ford v Ferrari

Randall Poster, Robbie Robertson – The Irishman

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 25 MILLION DOLLARS

Trygge Toven, Toko Nagata – Always Be My Maybe

Jason Markey – Hustlers

Zoë Bryant, Pete Saville – Blinded By The Light

Kier Lehman – Queen & Slim

Becky Bentham, Karen Elliott – Judy

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 10 MILLION DOLLARS

Henry Van Roden – Seberg

Tracy McKnight – Five Feet Apart

Zachary Dawes – The Peanut Butter Falcon

Meghan Currier, Joe Rudge, Randall Poster – Waves

Steven Gizicki – Teen Spirit

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR FILM: BUDGETED UNDER 5 MILLION DOLLARS

Karen Elliott, Jack Arnold – Wild Rose

Susan Jacobs, Dylan Neely – The Farewell

Steve Bouyer, Pascal Mayer – Atlantics

Lynn Fainchtein – Gloria Bell

Terri D’Ambrosio – The Last Black Man In San Francisco

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR A FILM

“Spirit” from The Lion King

Writer: Beyoncé, IIya Salmanzadeh, Timothy Mckenzie

Performed By: Beyoncé

Music Supervisor: Mitchell Leib

“One Little Soldier” from Bombshell

Writer: Regina Spektor

Performed By: Regina Spektor

Music Supervisor: Evyen Klean

“Into The Unknown” from Frozen II

Writer: Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez

Performed by Idina Menzel featuring AURORA

Music Supervisor: Tom MacDougall

“Glasgow “(No Place Like Home) from Wild Rose

Writer: Caitlyn Smith, Kate York, Mary Steenburgen

Performed by Jessie Buckley

Music Supervisor: Karen Elliott

“Don’t Call Me Angel” from Charlie’s Angels

Writer: Alma-Sofia Miettinen, Ariana Grande, IIya Salmanzadeh, Elizabeth Grant, Max Martin, Miley Cyrus, Savan Kotecha

Performed by: Ariana Grande, Lana Del Rey, Miley Cyrus

Music Supervisor: Julianne Jordan and Julia Michels

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR TRAILERS

Anny Colvin (Jax) – Joker Teaser

Bobby Gumm (Trailer Park) – Wonder Woman 1984

Toddrick Spalding (Mobscene) – The Goldfinch

Danny Exum (Workshop Creative) – Bombshell Trailer 1

Will Quiney (Grandson LA) – When They See Us

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN ADVERTISING – ORIGINAL MUSIC

Alec Stern – Miller Lite “Followers”

David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple Watch “Hokey Pokey”

Nellie Rajabi – Google Pixel “Kiss Detection”

Eric Johnson, Dan Gross – Fuji Film “Don’t Just Take, Give”

BEST USE OF MUSIC SUPERVISION IN ADVERTISING – SYNC

David Taylor, Scott McDaniel, Jonathan Wellbelove – Apple iPhone “Color Flood”

Josh Marcy – Apple iPhone “Don’t Mess with Mother”

Doug Darnell – Lyft “Face Off”

JT Griffith – Nike “Dominate All Dimensions”

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A VIDEO GAME

Steve Schnur, Venus Bentley – Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

Cybele Pettus, Raphaella Lima – FIFA 20

Brandon Young, Eric Kalver – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Daniel Olsen – Sayonara Wild Hearts

Alex Hackford, Peter Scaturro – Death Stranding

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION FOR A DOCUMENTARY

Boy Howdy, The Story Of CREEM Magazine

Tracy McKnight – Halston

Aminé Ramer – Love, Antosha

G. Marq Roswell, Dondi Bastone – The Apollo

Willa Yudell – Unbanned: The Legend of AJ1

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A DOCUSERIES

Rudy Chung, Jonathan Christiansen – Wu-Tang Clan: Of Mics and Men

Marchese Taylor, Jake Weinreb, Jordan Passman – Free Meek

Evyen Klean – Mike Judge Presents: Tales From The Tour Bus

Evyen Klean – What’s My Name: Muhammad Ali

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION DRAMA

Madonna Wade-Reed – All American – Season 1

Ashley Neumeister – American Soul: The Untold Story of Soul Train – Season 1

Adam Leber, Jen Malone – Euphoria – Season 1

Steven Gizicki – Fosse/Verdon – Season 1

Amanda Krieg Thomas, Alexis Martin Woodall & Ryan Murphy – Pose – Season 2

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MUSICAL OR COMEDY

Bruce Gilbert – GLOW – Season 3

Javier Nuño, Joe Rodríguez – Los Espookys – Season 1

Robin Urdang – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Season 2

Brienne Rose – Russian Doll – Season 1

Matt Biffa – Sex Education – Season 1

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN REALITY TELEVISION

Robin Kaye – American Idol — Season 3

Meryl Ginsberg – America’s Got Talent – Season 14

Jen Schwartz, Catherine Wharton – Girls Cruise – Season 1

Jon Ernst – The Hills: New Beginnings – Season 1

Jill Meyers – Songland – Season 1

BEST MUSIC SUPERVISION IN A TELEVISION MOVIE

Evyen J Klean, Jennifer Reeve – Deadwood: The Movie

Joe Rudge, Chris Swanson – The Dirt

Evyen J Klean, Janet Lopez – My Dinner With Hervé

Howard Paar – Native Son

Tracy McKnight – Tall Girl

BEST SONG WRITTEN AND/OR RECORDED FOR TELEVISION

“All These Things That I’ve Done” from A Million Little Things

Songwriter(s): Brandon Flowers, Dave Keuning, Mark Stoermer, Ronnie Vannucci, Jr.

Artist: Gabriel Mann

Program: A Million Little Things

Episode: #101 “Pilot”

Music Supervisor: Kevin Edelman

“Invisible Ink” from This Is Us

Songwriter(s): Taylor Goldsmith, Siddhartha Khosla

Artist: Mandy Moore

Program: This Is Us

Episode: #307 “Sometimes”

Music Supervisor: Manish Raval and Tom Wolfe

“Jenny of Oldstones” from Game of Thrones

Songwriter(s): David Benioff, Ramin Djawadi, George R.R. Martin, D.B. Weiss

Artist: Florence + The Machine

Program: Game of Thrones

Episode: #802 “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”

Music Supervisor: Evyen J Klean

“On a Roll” from Black Mirror

Songwriter(s): Trent Reznor

Artist: Miley Cyrus

Program: Black Mirror

Episode: #503 “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too”

Music Supervisor: Amelia Hartley

“Something Stupid” from Better Call Saul

Songwriter(s): C. Carson Parks

Artist: Lola Marsh

Program: Better Call Saul

Episode: #407 “Something Stupid”

Music Supervisor: Thomas Golubić