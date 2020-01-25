×

Motown, Atlantic, Roc Nation Executives Gather for Grit Before the Gram Event

By

Shirley's Most Recent Stories

View All
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23: <> attends Grit Before The Gram - A Soundtrack To Our Solidarity at The West Hollywood EDITION on January 23, 2020 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Grit Before the Gram)
CREDIT: Getty Images for Grit Before the

On Thursday, Jan. 22, amidst the mayhem of Grammy week in Los Angeles, the Vanity Group CEO Karleen Roy  threw her inaugural “Grit Before the Gram” event. Billed as “the soundtrack of our solidarity,” the evening was produced to provide an environment of unity, awareness and impact. Agents, producers, managers, directors and label executives were among the 100 guests invited for the formal dinner which took place at The Edition in West Hollywood.

Honorees included Schure Media Group co-founder and Beyonce PR strategist Yvette Noel-Schure, who received the Bridge Award, and Grammy-nominated songwriter, and producer Nija Charles who was given the Spotlight Award, in addition to Laurieann Gibson, Motown Records president Ethiopia Habtermariam, Roc Nation co-president Shari Bryant, Atlantic Records EVP of urban promotion Juliette Jones, Interscope head of media strategy Cara Donatto, Quality Control Music’s Simone Mitchell, marketing executive Afrika Lander, and LL Cool J Inc. COO Claudine Joseph.

“Black women in music are not only changing the narrative, we’re expanding it and have been doing so for years,”  Roy said recounting her own journey to becoming a top event planner.

Choreographer and dancer Laurieann Gibson, who has worked with Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj, and Katy Perry, was another of the women being recognized. “I’m so excited that I’m making an alignment with women who walk the walk, talk the talk, and dance the dance,” she said. “I want to see artists really go back to honoring the opportunity to perform and become the record, rather than not take this opportunity seriously. Not everybody can touch the Grammy stage, we need to get those stakes back. The performances need to become a moment that you put in time, work to curate something special that the fans can’t just get everyday on Instagram.”

The evening’s goal was to bring together generations of black women in music under one roof, celebrating their victories, lessons, and achievements. Those recognized each made moves and an impact before the rise of social media and their success stories proved a blueprint in the music industry for others to follow.

President of Motown Ethiopia Habtemariam said of Roy: “I’m in awe with Karleen because for her to have that story, she understood the responsibility of us creating safe spaces as a community. To acknowledge each other but to also tell our story, to know that we’re not invisible. No matter where you are in your career, the work you’ve done matters.”

For Habtemariam, she entered the game early as child. “It was all black women I came up around,” she explains. “I never even thought it’d be an issue. That naiveness also allowed me to go through the game without any fear. If there was any bias, I was blind to it because I knew I belonged to it. I just knew I could exist as a great black women and do incredible art that’s purposeful. It’s really nice to see this all come together. Once you know you’re not alone with whatever you’re going through, you feel better. By hearing the stories, you can be more resilient and stronger.”

Bryant added: “It’s exciting to be celebrated when you don’t celebrate yourself. Because we’re the women that put our heads down and do the work. It’s hard for us to put our heads up and celebrate ourselves.”

Speaking on diversity, she says, “I’m not too involved in the Grammys to really understand how much diverse it needs to be, but I speak to a lot of my colleagues. Obviously with everything that went on last year, there’s a need for more women inclusion. I’m looking forward to making more changes, especially with what just happened.”

Bryant is referring to is the recent news of Grammy Awards CEO Deborah Dugan being placed on administrative leave, just ten days ahead of the 2020 Grammy Awards. The resulting verbal flame war has pitted the executive against the Recording Academy in an ugly battle surrounding accusations of financial and procedural impropriety at the organization, in addition to a sexual harassment claim.

Atlantic Records EVP of urban promotion Juliette Jones declined to comment, but did say, “It’s just a mess. … And unfortunate timing because it is about the artist and their artwork, the acknowledgment of their contributions to the culture and to music. While I don’t have any sensibility about all of the new nuances in the story, I just wish this week could be about the artists.”

More Music

  • WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 23:

    Motown, Atlantic, Roc Nation Executives Gather for Grit Before the Gram Event

    On Thursday, Jan. 22, amidst the mayhem of Grammy week in Los Angeles, the Vanity Group CEO Karleen Roy  threw her inaugural “Grit Before the Gram” event. Billed as “the soundtrack of our solidarity,” the evening was produced to provide an environment of unity, awareness and impact. Agents, producers, managers, directors and label executives were [...]

  • Bebe Rexha and Cyndi LauperBebe Rexha's

    Bebe Rexha, Kelsea Ballerini, Cyndi Lauper Promote Harmony to Counter Gender Bias

    Bebe Rexha hosted female artists, songwriters and producers at Los Angeles music industry hotspot Craig’s for her third annual Women in Harmony pre-Grammy brunch on Friday. The star-studded guest list included Cyndi Lauper, Kelsea Ballerini, Tinashe, Jordin Sparks, Dinah Jane, Natasha Bedingfeld, Sabrina Carpenter, Zhavia, Lindsey Stirling, JoJo, Daya, Becky G, Bea Miller, Ashlee Simpson, [...]

  • Rammstein Promotes North America Stadium Tour

    Rammstein Promotes North American Stadium Tour with a Blimp

    German metal group Rammstein will be embarking on their first-ever North American stadium tour in August. It’s the first time the band will tour the U.S. since 2011, and to promote what are sure to be a series of pyrotechnic-heavy events, they did it the most metal way possible: with a blimp flying over Los [...]

  • Kathy Valentine, Belinda Carlisle, Jane Wiedlin,

    The Go-Go's on Sundance Doc: Neither 'America's Sweethearts' Nor 'Drug-Crazed Demons'

    Some people might come to a Go-Go’s documentary wanting a purely fun, bubbly experience, based on the effervescence the group projected at its breakthrough peak in the early ’80s. Others might want a sex, drugs and rock ‘n’ roll tell-all, if they’re aware of the tensions and bad habits that led the all-female band to [...]

  • Eddie Vedder addresses the crowd during

    Eddie Vedder Unveils Pearl Jam's New Album, ‘Gigaton,’ at Intimate Listening Session

    Pearl Jam unveiled its upcoming 11th studio album “Gigaton” today at NeueHouse in Los Angeles during an intimate playback in Dolby Atmos sound — complete with frontman Eddie Vedder pouring tequila shots for attendees while the music blared. As previously reported, “Gigaton” will be released March 27 on the band’s Monkeywrench imprint through Republic, and [...]

  • Neil Young U.S. citizenship

    Neil Young Celebrates U.S. Citizenship: 'Vote Your Conscience'

    Singer-songwriter Neil Young has officially become a U.S. citizen after he says his application was delayed for months because of his marijuana use. The rock legend is finally a “Canarican.” Young announced on his Instagram that he is officially an American citizen after 54 years since he first came to the U.S. in the 1960s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad