×

Green Day Cancels Tour Dates in Asia Due to Coronavirus

By

Audrey Cleo's Most Recent Stories

View All
GREEN DAY
CREDIT: Pamela Littky

Green Day has canceled scheduled tour dates in Asia due to the coronavirus epidemic. The band’s Hella Mega tour would have taken them throughout the continent in March — and in countries with confirmed cases of the virus — starting in Singapore and stopping in Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees — who released their 13th studio album “Father of All Motherf–kers” on Feb. 7 — released a statement  explaining their decision, stating, “We have unfortunately made the difficult decision to postpone our upcoming shows in Asia due to the health + travel concerns with coronavirus. We know it sucks, as we were looking forward to seeing you all, but hold on to your tickets we’ll be announcing the new dates very soon.“

It is unclear if Green Day will continue with the European leg of their tour, which would kick off in Moscow in May. It includes stops in Helsinki, Stockholm, Berlin and London before ending in Dublin in June. Weezer, Fall Out Boy and Manic Street Preachers are among the bands slated to share the stage with the East Bay punk rockers on that leg.

The coronavirus epidemic originated in Wuhan, China. While spread of the virus in China has slowed, it continues to affect other countries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, among the Asian countries and locations affected include the Philippines, Singapore, Hong Kong and Korea, with Japan experiencing an uptick in cases most of them linked to a quarantined cruise ship.

The five-time Grammy winners are not the only musical act to change their tour plans due to the epidemic. Several K-pop acts have canceled or postponed concerts: most notably, BTS, which today announced the cancellation of its S. Korea concerts.

Since the Chinese government acknowledged the outbreak in January, its impact has spread to the film industry. Chinese filmmakers pulled several releases slated for the normally busy Chinese New Year. The new James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” canceled its Beijing premiere and promotional tour with the cast in April.

More Music

  • GREEN DAY

    Green Day Cancels Tour Dates in Asia Due to Coronavirus

    Green Day has canceled scheduled tour dates in Asia due to the coronavirus epidemic. The band’s Hella Mega tour would have taken them throughout the continent in March — and in countries with confirmed cases of the virus — starting in Singapore and stopping in Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Hong Kong, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo. The [...]

  • Beyonce Kobe Bryant Performance

    Ken Ehrlich on the Kobe Bryant Memorial Service's 'Transcendent' Music Moments

    Ken Ehrlich produced his final Grammy telecast Jan. 26 … and, through the sad fluke of Kobe Bryant dying the day of the show, there was a direct segue to the first live broadcast of Ehrlich’s post-Grammys career, when his company was asked to assist with the Kobe Bryant memorial Feb. 24. The veteran is [...]

  • Editorial use only. Hand Out HANDOUT

    BTS Cancels Korea Concerts Due to Coronavirus

    BTS has canceled concerts planned for Korea, the group announced on Thursday, Feb. 27, due to concerns about the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. According to a post on an official BTS Twitter (@bts_bighit), “Map of the Soul” tour shows scheduled for April 11, 12, 18 and 19 at Seoul’s Jamsil Olympic Stadium have been called off, [...]

  • La Vita Nuova album Christine and

    Christine and the Queens' 'La Vita Nuova': EP Review

    With stellar albums from Charli XCX, Caroline Polachek, Selena Gomez and Grimes over the past few months, it’s been a hot stretch for the genre inaccurately but conveniently labelled “alt-pop” — and joining the group is this surprise release from France’s Christine and the Queens, who recently collaborated with two of the above artists. Her [...]

  • Former C3 Promoter Charlie Jones Launches

    Former C3 Promoter Charlie Jones Launches Four Leaf Productions

    Charlie Jones, a veteran producer who has worked extensively on the Lollapalooza and the Austin City Limits festivals, is today officially launching his new venture, Four Leaf Productions, which is described as “a new company built on a foundation of creating live experiences that bring people together for a purpose.” Over the course of his [...]

  • Radio Placeholder

    Veteran KROQ Program Director Kevin Weatherly Exits Entercom

    Kevin Weatherly, who made his mark at L.A.’s leading alternative station KROQ and has been a renowned radio programmer for nearly three decades, is leaving his post as SVP programming at Entercom for a reported new post at Spotify, which a source suggests will likely be in an editorial capacity. Weatherly originally joined KROQ as [...]

  • Editorial use only. HANDOUT /NO SALESMandatory

    BTS Is Headed Straight to No. 1 With New Album 'Map of the Soul: 7'

    Only 10 months after the release of its last chart-topping album, K-pop kings BTS are primed to reign again with “Map of the Soul: 7” which is on target to be the group’s fourth No. 1 album in the U.S. With industry analysts predicting first-week consumption of more than 340,000 project units (album sales plus [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad