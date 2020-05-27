L.A.’s Greek Theatre Postpones or Cancels All 2020 Shows

Two weeks after the Hollywood Bowl officially pulled the plug on its 2020 season, Los Angeles’ other major outdoor venue, the Greek Theatre, has followed suit, announcing that all the shows scheduled to go down in the Griffith Park amphitheater through October are either called off or pushed into next year.

A list of shows on the theater’s website breaks concerts down into three categories: those that have rescheduled dates for 2021, those that have been postponed with no replacement date yet, and those that have been taken off the books entirely.

“Although we had hoped to celebrate our 90th anniversary season of providing live entertainment for the citizens of Los Angeles, we feel it is the right, responsible and safe thing for fans, artists, staff and our Griffith Park community to put a pause on live, large crowd events until 2021,” City of Los Angeles Recreation and Parks executive officer AP Diaz said in a statement announcing the move.

Some of the show dates have already come and gone and were canceled earlier, of course, like a Kesha concert that had been scheduled for May 5 and a Norah Jones show May 22. The new announcement now makes it official for all dates through Maren Morris’ scheduled show for October 17.

The Greek had a slight advantage over the Hollywood Bowl in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic in that the venue had not yet announced and put on sale all its shows for summer before the extent of the crisis became apparent in early March.

Concerts already rescheduled for firm dates in 2021 include those by Morris, Dead Can Dance, Adam Ant, Madness, Barenaked Ladies, Joe Bonamassa, NF and Brit Floyd.

Postponed with no new date yet are Alicia Keys’ two-night stand, the Deftones, the Goo Go Dolls, David Gray, Primus, Jason Bonham, Jhene Aiko, LP and Lauv.

Canceled outright, besides Kesha and Jones, are Melanie Martinez, Gladys Knight, AJR, Awolnation and Above & Beyond.

For a full listing of shows and their status, click here.