Cannabis Line Honoring the Grateful Dead’s Jerry Garcia Drops Next Month

A new line of cannabis products named after the late Grateful Dead icon Jerry Garcia, Garcia Hand Picked, will be landing in select California dispensaries next month.

The brand is being marketed by Holistic Industries, one of the leading private multi-state cannabis operators in the U.S., in partnership with the Garcia family. The goal is to honor the legacy of the legendary musician who passed away in August of 1995.

Garcia’s daughter Trixie explained the idea was to create a brand in her father’s honor “in an authentic way that would delight the fans,” she says. “We picked Holisitic Industries based on shared values, a proven track record of successful operations, scalability across multiple states and their ability to launch and market new brands; not to mention they have a senior leadership team full of Deadheads.”

Garcia Hand Picked combines old-school strains and new genetics passed down from life on tour, including the sativa strain Chemdog, the indica SFV OG and hybrid Fire OG, among others.

Holistic Industries CEO Josh Genderson saw a unique opportunity to honor Garcia’s legacy in “a fun and authentic way while leveraging the unwavering popularity of the Grateful Dead, demonstrated by a new generation of fans and recent brand collaborations, to create what will be one of the first truly national brands in cannabis. We went to great lengths to ensure every aspect of this brand is of the highest quality, from plant genetics to packaging design.”

The product puts an emphasis on pre-rolls with eco-friendly packaging made from recycled paper, matches and a custom glass tip with Jerry’s handprint to reflect Garcia’s experience of weed as a form of social interaction, “a bridge between him and those around him.”

There is also a line of edibles, Jerry’s Picks, gummies in the shape of a guitar pick, each product paired with a curated playlist of Garcia music that corresponds with the strains, which can be heard on the GarciaHandpicked.com website. Merchandise, including apparel and accessories, with Jerry’s original artwork, the GHP logo and other designs will also be available.

Holistic Industries had planned to launch the brand last summer during festival season, but Covid put an end to that. Instead, the company will debut “Bertha,” a custom, pandemic-friendly Airstream that will tour dispensaries throughout the state in November with “merch, music and magic,” according to chief marketing officer Kyle Barich.