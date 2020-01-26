Nipsey Hussle Wins Posthumous Grammy Award

Nispey Hussle won a posthumous award at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. “Racks in the Middle” took home best rap performance to rousing applause at the pre-telecast ceremony. Sharing in the award were Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy. It is the rapper’s first-ever Grammy Award.

The honor was accepted by his family including his grandmother who thanked those in attendance for “showing all the love” for her grandson “that I have felt for him all of his life and will always live in my heart, so thank you.”

Nipsey’s brother spoke of feeling the loss at the Grammys last year, and the conversation they had that It was “God’s plan” for someone else to win, and it was God’s plan for him to be back one year later.

Later this evening, John Legend, YG and DJ Khaled will perform a medley of Nipsey songs alongside Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch and Kirk Franklin as part of the Grammys’ tribute to the rapper.

The late rapper, born Ermias Asghedom, died March 31 of last year after being gunned down in front of his clothing store in Los Angeles. His legacy has lived on, however, through tributes to his impact on his community and the music industry.

Songs slated to be performed include “Last Time that I Checc’d,” “Higher” and “Racks in the Middle,” for which he earned two nominations at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Asghedom received four Grammy nominations throughout his career – one for best rap album in 2018, and three posthumous nominations this year.

Rick Ross fondly remembers Nipsey Hussle: