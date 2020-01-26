Interim Grammy Boss Issues Memo Detailing Diversity Plan

Not five hours after Sean “Diddy” Combs said “black music has never been respected by the Grammys” and demanded that the Recording Academy “get this sh– together” at the Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala, members received a 1,000-word memo from chief Harvey Mason Jr. laying out steps the organization plans to take to become more diverse and inclusive.

Emailed to members at 6 a.m. PT this morning, just hours before the 2020 Grammy Awards begin, Mason laid out five elements, including hiring a diversity and inclusion officer within the next 90 days, establishing an Academy-funded fellowship that will administer the organizations efforts and a fund to help finance various “women in music” organizations.

The steps are not new, and in fact follow the recommendations of the Task Force the Academy established nearly two years ago, and which president/CEO Deborah Dugan — who was abruptly placed on administrative leave 10 days ago in an apparent power struggle at the organization — last month told Variety and other outlets were already being implemented. On Friday members of the Task Force issued a statement slamming the Academy for the allegations leveled by Dugan in a legal complaint, and demanded that the organization “commit themselves to real reform.”

Last week, Task force members told Variety about the Academy’s apparent resistance to its recommendations and planning.

Sources had told Variety on Saturday that Mason had been working with the Board on a statement, and ironically Mason had introduced Diddy and presented him with the organization’s Icon honor at the Pre-Grammy Gala Saturday night. Mason looked on — presumably with discomfort — as Diddy then slammed the Grammys for its lack of diversity.

Not three hours after the memo was sent, an attorney for Dugan, Doug Wigdor, sent a response.

“Harvey Mason’s public statement on the eve of the Grammys is all smoke and mirrors given that each of his so called new “initiatives” had already been agreed to under the direction of Ms. Dugan,” it reads in part. “If the past ten days have shown anything, it is that the current Chair is not the appropriate individual to effectuate meaningful change at the Academy. This is the same Chair that put Ms. Dugan on leave because she was calling for increased diversity and the end to self-dealing and conflicts of interest. This is the same Chair that has leaked attack after attack on Ms. Dugan to the media, and done everything in his power to defame and disparage her.

“Therefore, in order for there to be real change four things must happen immediately. First, there must be an independent and qualified professional Chair and Board. Second, the Academy must agree to immediately suspend the conflict-rife nominating review committees (“secret committees”). Third, there must be a truly independent investigation into the Board’s relationships, self-dealings, and use of public non-profit monies. Finally, the Board must immediately reinstate Ms. Dugan as the CEO of the Recording Academy to oversee and effectuate such changes.”

Whether or not this increasingly ugly and unseemly power struggle will spill onto the Grammy stage tonight remains to be seen.

Mason’s memo follows in full:

“Six months ago, when I put my hat in the ring to be your Chair, I did so because I believed that the Academy could do better – could be better. The music we create has always reflected the best of ourselves and our world. But what was true of music has historically not been true of the music business as a whole. Too often, our industry and Academy have alienated some of our own artists – in particular, through a lack of diversity that, in many cases, results in a culture that leans towards exclusion rather than inclusion.

“The Academy is recognized for our excellence. We are a leader. And being a leader means taking responsibility even when it feels like the problems at hand are bigger than us.

“This is hard. Some might feel that responsibility is unfair, while others might feel it’s not going far enough. But in the end, we must take on this work. Because it’s the right thing to do.

“I ran for this position because, as a music creator, I wanted to help bring this organization in line with the values I know this community shares. I asked for your trust – and your help – as we continue to push the Academy towards a place where everyone is valued, respected, and included. That’s the Academy that we – artists and fans alike – deserve.

“In entering this role six months ago, I was fortunate to be building on courageous and inspiring work. Artists – especially women and artists of color – had long begun demanding transparency and taking on our traditional power structure. They have found allies across the industry who believe that we can do better and have joined the fight for change.

“In February 2018, we empowered a Diversity Task Force, led by Tina Tchen and made up of distinguished individuals from outside the Academy, to take a hard, independent look at our organization specifically and the music industry as a whole. They detailed the ways in which we were falling short, and laid out 18 recommendations for change.

“Since I took office, we as an organization have agreed to 17 of those 18 recommendations. I know some will feel that we’re not doing enough fast enough. I understand the urgency. For me personally, and for this organization, these immediate steps are a continuation of our ongoing work.

“But it’s not enough to pledge ourselves to change. We must take action. There is no excuse for waiting, especially when so many of our members have been tirelessly advocating for a bold new direction for so long.

“That’s why I’m proud to announce these new initiatives, initiatives developed in partnership with the Diversity Task Force and other champions of change. They include the following:

The Academy will hire a dedicated Diversity & Inclusion Officer. This person will be hired within the next 90 days. We will establish a fellowship, funded by the Academy, that will be responsible for independent review and reporting of the progress of the Academy’s Diversity & Inclusion efforts. This will be in place within 120 days. We will create a fund to be distributed annually to different “women in music” organizations that will be managed by the D&I Officer. This will go into effect immediately. The Academy will recommit to meeting all 18 of the Task Force Recommendations as outlined in the full report and in a manner that will endure, with the caveat that we will have a deeper exploration, along with the Task Force into voting processes for the GRAMMYS. We are committing to meet with the Task Force to review our progress on these as well as the rest of their eighteen initiatives. This first meeting will happen in 45 days. There will be subsequent follow ups to review progress.

“It’s been a challenging week for our Academy family. I’ve heard from many of you who feel betrayed and hurt by the untruths being spread about our motives and actions, the integrity of our process and the artists who’ve rightfully earned their GRAMMY Nominations, and the reminders of the hard truths we do have to face as a community. We can all be proud that we are recommitting ourselves to transparency, to independent investigations, and to following the facts wherever they lead. And I want to thank the incredible Academy team that, through it all, work day and night, from staff, artist support services, member relations, chapter leaders, MusiCares, The GRAMMY Museum and Foundation, and to those putting on a spectacular show and the week’s events.

“The movement to ensure that the Academy – and the music business – is truly representative of artists and their audiences has been going on for a long time. And that struggle will continue, not just for women and people of color, but for members of the LGBTQ+ community, for artists struggling to make ends meet, for those suffering from addiction or mental health challenges, for people of all shapes and sizes and backgrounds, and for groups we may not even recognize today. As a leading voice in the industry, we have an obligation to be on the frontlines of that change. To build a system that continuously evolves with our changing society – a system where every artist, no matter who they are, feels welcomed and supported. That’s what it will take to not just survive but thrive in an industry that’s transforming as quickly as ours.

“This won’t be easy. But here’s the thing: I know we can do this together. Because that’s what we have always done. We are collaborators. After all, as a peer-based community, the

“Academy truly represents music at its best. It has always reflected the very artists who grapple with the issues that shape our times, and push society to live up to our ideals. That’s what it means to be a part of this extraordinary community of artists – people with integrity, people with passion, and people who, above all, are committed to music and its possibilities.

:Tonight, many of our colleagues will take the stage on Music’s Biggest Night, be honored by their community of peers and thank the Academy. On behalf of the Academy, I’d like to thank them. Thank you for the authenticity you bring to your craft, the dignity with which you carry yourselves, and the love you show to each other and our world.

“I look forward to working side by side with you to continue building an Academy that reflects the best in us, and honors the incredible artists who lift us up every day.

“Respectfully Yours, Harvey Mason Jr”