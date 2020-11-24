How to Watch the 2021 Grammy Awards Nominations

The 2021 Grammy Award nominees will be announced on Tuesday at noon ET/9 a.m. PT, courtesy of Recording Academy interim president Harvey Mason Jr., special guests Dua Lipa and Imogen Heap and other presenters.

The one-hour livestreamed event will air on Grammy.com, as well as on the Recording Academy’s social media platforms. CBS All Access and Pluto TV will also stream the announcement.

Additional artists participating in this year’s ceremony include Christian music singer Lauren Daigle, country music singer-songwriter Mickey Guyton, Nigerian Afropop signer Yemi Alade, classical violinist Nicola Benedetti and regional Mexican singer-songwriter Pepe Aguilar. “CBS This Morning’s” Gayle King and “The Talk” host Sharon Osbourne will also appear at the event.

Following the livestream, the complete list of all 84 categories will be available on both Grammy.com and the Recording Academy’s social media.

The announcement will include nominees for several major categories, including the Grammy’s Big Four: best new artist, album of the year, record of the year and song of the year, which Billie Eilish swept last year, becoming the first woman to do so. This year, female artists are likely to make up a large portion of the nominees, including Megan Thee Stallion and Beyoncé for “Savage,” Taylor Swift’s “Folklore” and Dua Lipa for her chart-topping “Future Nostalgia.” Other artists likely to garner nods include The Weeknd (“After Hours”), Lady Gaga (“Chromatica”) and Doja Cat (“Hot Pink”).

The 63rd Grammy Awards is set to be broadcast on CBS Jan. 31. While the format of the show has not yet been announced, Mason told Variety in a September interview that the awards show is looking toward a completely live event at the Staples Center with a limited number of attendees. Although an audience is becoming increasingly unlikely with skyrocketing coronavirus cases in the U.S., Mason said the show would consider adding virtual elements and live performances from various locations.