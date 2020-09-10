Grammy Museum’s New Streaming Service to Kick Off With Billie Eilish, Finneas and Hans Zimmer Talking Bond Music

The Grammy Museum has announced plans for a new streaming service, to be called “COLLECTION:live,” that will make a wealth of the filmed interviews and performances in the museum’s archives available for public viewing for the first time, along with livestreams and other new content collected remotely as pandemic conditions keep the facility closed. The platform will be unveiled Sept. 17.

First up as fresh material on launch day: a conversation with Billie Eilish, her producer/co-writer Finneas and composer Hans Zimmer about creating a title song for the upcoming James Bond movie “No Time to Die.” This new convo will join a wide-ranging and revealing chat Eilish and Finneas did in person in 2019 at the Grammy Museum on the new service. The new interview goes up Thursday, Sept, 17 at midnight and can be seen here.

“It’s an honor to be part of this new series,” Eilish said in a statement, “and to support the Grammy Museum, a place that had such a huge impact on us growing up.”

“COLLECTION:live” will be a subscription service, at a cost of $2.99 a month or $29.99 for a full year. Free three-day trials are being offered to sample the museum’s online wares.

Previously, none of the museum’s interviews or performances were available for viewing outside of the downtown L.A. facility itself. Early in the pandemic, the museum began putting select programming online for the first time, and that content will now migrate over to the new subscription service.

On launch day Sept, 17, besides the new and archived Eilish/Finneas talks, “COLLECTION:live” will put up previously unreleased “interviews and/or performances” (which are which were not immediately identified) with Selena Gomez, the Avett Brothes, Run the Jewels, Glass Animals, Black Pumas and Tones and I. In addtion, archival programs will be added from dozens of artists or music industry figures including Quentin Tarantino, Barbra Streisand, Alan Menken, Bright Eyes, Burt Bacharach, Panic! at the Disco, Ava Max, Yola, X Ambassadors, Ken Ehrlich, Graham Nash, Donovan, Alessia Cara, Don Was, Trey Anastasio, Cheap Trick, Melanie Martinez and many more.

The following week, on Sept. 24, there’ll be fresh content from BTS, Tame Impala, Rufus Wainwright, Perfume Genius with Blake Mills, Sparks, the War and Treaty, Sam Fischer and the combination of Poo Bear, Dennis Quaid and Jared Gutstadt.

“Creating a streaming option for our programming was always a part of our strategic approach,” said Michael Sticka, the Grammy Museum’s president, “but COVID-19 brought it to the forefront. We look forward to continuing to grow this platform, even after we re-open our doors to the physical museum.”