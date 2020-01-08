×

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to Perform at Grammy Awards

Jem Aswad

LizzoMade In America Festival, Day 2, Philadelphia, USA - 01 Sep 2019
CREDIT: Michael Candelori/Variety/Shutterstock

Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith and Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the first slate of performers to be announced for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards, taking place Sunday, Jan. 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The show will be hosted by Alicia Keys and will be broadcast on CBS starting at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. Eilish announced her performance on Twitter late Tuesday night.

Lizzo, nominated for six awards, and Eilish, up for six, are making their Grammy debuts. Lizzo is up for for Record Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Album Of The Year (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]), Song Of The Year (“Truth Hurts”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Truth Hurts”), Best R&B Performance (“Exactly How I Feel”), Best Traditional R&B Performance (“Jerome”), and Best Urban Contemporary Album (Cuz I Love You [Deluxe]). Eilish is nominated for Record Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Album Of The Year (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?), Song Of The Year (“Bad Guy”), Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance (“Bad Guy”), and Best Pop Vocal Album (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?).

Four-time Grammy-winning band Aerosmith first performed on the Grammy stage in 1991. This year, they are appearing as the MusiCares Person of the Year, being recognized for their philanthropic efforts over five decades and impact on American music history.

Three-time Grammy winner Gwen Stefani will perform with current nominee Blake Shelton. Shelton is nominated this year for Best Country Solo Performance (“God’s Country”).

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards are produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures for the Recording Academy. Ken Ehrlich is executive producer, Ben Winston is executive producer, Louis J. Horvitz is director, Chantel Sausedo is the talent producer, and David Wild and Ehrlich are the writers.

