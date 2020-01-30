×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ousted Grammy Chief Asks Academy to Make Legal Docs Public: ‘The Public Has the Right to Know’

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Deborah Dugan
CREDIT: Rozette Rago for Rolling Stone

After two days of quiet on the Recording Academy vs. Deborah Dugan front, the organization’s ousted CEO has asked to be released from the arbitration agreement she signed when she joined the Academy. The contract she signed upon joining the Academy last year requires her to arbitrate any disputes confidentially.

“The Academy intentionally brought this dispute to the public’s attention, and I am asking you to agree to let the public and music industry access the legal proceedings to come in this case,” she wrote. “I have nothing to hide. The public and the music industry have the right to know what is going on behind closed doors at the Academy.”

Dugan was placed on administrative leave after just five months on the job on Jan. 16 after a senior female executive, who multiple sources say is her former assistant Claudine Little, accused her of unspecified “misconduct.” Dugan hit back five days later with a complaint filed with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), which was loaded with strong allegations, including sexual harassment, “egregious conflicts of interest, improper self-dealing by Board members and voting irregularities,” among other claims.

“To the extent that the Academy is successful in forcing me to arbitrate my claims, it will simultaneously be denying the music industry and the public at large information concerning the issues raised in my EEOC Charge, including, among other things, discrimination, wasteful spending, sexual harassment, self-dealing, conflicts of interest and irregularities in the Grammys voting process,” Dugan continues in the letter.

She also says the Academy’s investigation into the claims detailed in her complaint is “completely biased” because the investigator retained by the organization was “handpicked” by Proskauer Rose, LLP — which she described in the complaint as “one of the law firms that is ‘in bed’ with the Academy.”

Tina Tchen, head of the Recording Academy’s Task Force on Diversity and Inclusion, is cc’d on the letter. After lambasting the Academy on Friday for its failure to implement the recommendations of a report on diversity and inclusivity last month, the Task Force has agreed to work with the organization to further those goals.

Reps for the Academy did not immediately respond to Variety‘s request for comment.

 

 

More Biz

  • Tarale Wulff

    Weinstein Defense Suggests Witness Recovered Memory of Rape

    Harvey Weinstein’s defense suggested Wednesday that one of his accusers used therapy sessions to recover memories of a rape. Tarale Wulff, a former cocktail waitress who now works as a model, testified that Weinstein held her down and raped her at his apartment in 2005. She also said Weinstein had masturbated in front of her [...]

  • Tarale Wulff Weinstein trial

    Ex-Waitress Testifies Harvey Weinstein Held Her Down and Raped Her

    A former cocktail waitress wept on the witness stand on Wednesday as she told jurors that Harvey Weinstein pinned her down and raped her in 2005. Tarale Wulff said she thought she was going to an audition. But when she arrived at Weinstein’s office, she was directed to get into a waiting car, which took [...]

  • Pamela Wasserstein CES

    Listen: Pam Wasserstein Brings Her New York State of Mind to Vox Media

    Merging New York Media with Vox Media wasn’t a deal Pam Wasserstein felt she had to make. But she’s glad she did. Now that the New York Media CEO-turned-Vox president is a few months into driving strategy for the combined businesses, Wasserstein is happy to report that her hunch that Vox and New York would [...]

  • John Stankey

    AT&T's John Stankey: TNT, TBS to Boost Unscripted Volume as WarnerMedia Invests in HBO Max

    The march to the launch of HBO Max in May is driving changes across WarnerMedia. John Stankey, AT&T chief operating officer and WarnerMedia chairman, told investors on Wednesday that cable powerhouses TNT and TBS will lean into more unscripted programming as WarnerMedia steers its investment in high-end scripted programming to the nascent subscription streaming platform. [...]

  • Passengers wait to depart for China

    Entertainment Stocks Tumble in Hong Kong as True Cost of Wuhan Virus Emerges

    UPDATED: The Hong Kong stock market tumbled by nearly 3% as it reopened on Wednesday. This was the first opportunity for local equities to be traded since the Chinese New Year holidays and the escalation of the coronavirus outbreak that started in Wuhan, central China. There were steep falls for some of the companies most [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad