Tyler, the Creator, Bonnie Raitt, Camila Cabello, Rosalia Join Grammy Lineup

Camila Cabello, H.E.R., the Jonas Brothers, Bonnie Raitt, Rosalia, Run-DMC, Tyler, the Creator and Charlie Wilson have joined the list of performers at the Grammy Awards, which take place in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. They join the roster of already announced performers: Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Ariana Grande, Lizzo, Demi Lovato, and a duet from Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani.

Raitt will pay tribute to Lifetime Achievement honoree John Prine, while Run-DMC will join Aerosmith, presumably for their 1986 tag-team hit “Walk This Way.”

In keeping with their new tactic of allowing certain artists to break the news of their Grammy performance on social media, Cabello and Tyler both announced their spots late Tuesday night.

The practice started last week when Billie Eilish tweeted in the wee hours of Wednesday that she would be performing on the show — making her the first performer to be announced for the 2020 Grammys — and a press release followed several hours later, also announcing Lizzo, Aerosmith and a duet from Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. Ariana Grande announced her performance on Saturday.

Today’s announcement reflects the Grammys’ move toward greater diversity in several ways — especially musically. There’s tradition with singer-songwriter Bonnie Raitt (who has been performing for 50 years and won three Grammys in 1992) and R&B singer Charlie Wilson, musical adventurousness with Tyler, the Creator — whose bizarre videos promise that Music’s Biggest Night may have some unusual moments this year — and Spanish singer Rosalia, offbeat R&B from guitar-slinging singer H.E.R., and pop from the Jonas Brothers.

The Grammy Awards, again hosted by Alicia Keys, will be broadcast live on CBS from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 26, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.