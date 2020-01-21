Grammys 2020: The Ultimate Party Guide

Let the music play, indeed.

The Grammys are just days away and dozens of parties are happening every night this week leading up to the big day, Sunday, Jan. 26. And the partying continues with several bashes following the ceremony. (All events listed are by invitation only unless marked otherwise; this list is being updated daily.)

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Citi Vault concert: Coldplay

Hollywood Palladium, 8 p.m.

RoadNation / Women In Music

The Spare Room at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 8 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 22

Alice and Olivia Jed Foundation benefit

Alice and Olivia, West Hollywood, 6 p.m.

BMG Grammy Pre-Party

Featuring performances by Lewis Capaldi, India.Arie, Jessie Reyez, Lindsay Ell

The Troubadour, 6:30 p.m.

Anthem Entertainment

Performance by Jose Feliciano

Sunset Marquis, 6 p.m.

Citi Vault concert: Brittany Howard

Hollywood Palladium, 8 p.m.

TIDAL, Dolby Atmos

Performance by Meek Mill

NeueHouse Hollywood, 8 p.m.

Manny Morroquin Grammy celebration

Verse, Toluca Lake, 9 p.m.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Mastercard Presents: Designing a Better Music Industry for Women

1 Hotel, West Hollywood, 10 a.m.

Lucian Grainge Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony

Capitol Records, Hollywood, 11:30 a.m.

Downtown Grammy Brunch

1 Hotel, West Hollywood, 11 a.m.

Spotify’s Best New Artist 2020 Party

The Lot Studios, 8 p.m.

Citi Vault concert: Brandi Carlile

Hollywood Palladium, 8 p.m.

Warner Music Group

Hollywood Athletic Club, 7 p.m.

Red Light Management/Live Nation Homeward Bound concert

Wiltern Theater, 8 p.m.

www.homewardboundconcert.com

Primary Wave & Island Records One Love Party 2020

1 Hotel, West Hollywood, 7 p.m.

SAINt JHN & Saweetie / Coca Cola Energy Launch

Goya Studios, Hollywood, 7 p.m.

Fox Rothschild Grammy Celebration

London Hotel, 7 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 24

Women in Harmony Pre-Grammy Brunch

Craig’s, West Hollywood, 11 a.m.

Entertainment Law Initiative Lunch Honoring Jeff Harleston

Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica, 11 a.m.

Instagram Grammy Luncheon Celebrating Women in Music

Ysabel, West Hollywood, 12 p.m.

MusiCares® Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Aerosmith

Los Angeles Convention Center, 5 p.m.

#ChartYourCourse

Performance by Jon Batiste

Dream Hollywood, 5 p.m.

EMPIRE Celebrates The GRAMMYs

Friends N Family

Quixote Studios, 9 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 25

Universal Music Showcase

Milk Studios, 12 p.m.

RocNation Brunch

Private Residence, 12 p.m.

Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala honoring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.

Citi Vault Concert: Jonas Brothers

Hollywood Palladium, 8 p.m.

Americana Tribute to Willie Nelson

The Troubadour, West Hollywood, 7 p.m.

The Wammys

Dirty Laundry, Hollywood, 9 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 26

Steven Tyler’s Grammy Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation

Who: Pitbull To Perform, Terry Crews to host

Raleigh Studios, Hollywood

Concord GRAMMY® Celebration

Two Bit Circus, 8 p.m.

Universal Music Group after-party

Rolling Greens, 8:30 p.m.