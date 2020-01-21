Grammys 2020: The Ultimate Party Guide

Let the music play, indeed.
The Grammys are just days away and dozens of parties are happening every night this week leading up to the big day, Sunday, Jan. 26. And the partying continues with several bashes following the ceremony. (All events listed are by invitation only unless marked otherwise; this list is being updated daily.)
Tuesday, Jan. 21
Citi Vault concert: Coldplay
Hollywood Palladium, 8 p.m.
RoadNation / Women In Music
The Spare Room at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, 8 p.m.
Wednesday, Jan. 22
Alice and Olivia Jed Foundation benefit
Alice and Olivia, West Hollywood, 6 p.m.
BMG Grammy Pre-Party
Featuring performances by Lewis Capaldi, India.Arie, Jessie Reyez, Lindsay Ell
The Troubadour, 6:30 p.m.
Anthem Entertainment
Performance by Jose Feliciano
Sunset Marquis, 6 p.m.
Citi Vault concert: Brittany Howard
Hollywood Palladium, 8 p.m.
TIDAL, Dolby Atmos
Performance by Meek Mill
NeueHouse Hollywood, 8 p.m.
Manny Morroquin Grammy celebration
Verse, Toluca Lake, 9 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 23
Mastercard Presents: Designing a Better Music Industry for Women
1 Hotel, West Hollywood, 10 a.m.
Lucian Grainge Hollywood Walk of Fame star dedication ceremony
Capitol Records, Hollywood, 11:30 a.m.
Downtown Grammy Brunch
1 Hotel, West Hollywood, 11 a.m.
Spotify’s Best New Artist 2020 Party
The Lot Studios, 8 p.m.
Citi Vault concert: Brandi Carlile
Hollywood Palladium, 8 p.m.
Warner Music Group
Hollywood Athletic Club, 7 p.m.
Red Light Management/Live Nation Homeward Bound concert
Wiltern Theater, 8 p.m.
www.homewardboundconcert.com
Primary Wave & Island Records One Love Party 2020
1 Hotel, West Hollywood, 7 p.m.
SAINt JHN & Saweetie / Coca Cola Energy Launch
Goya Studios, Hollywood, 7 p.m.
Fox Rothschild Grammy Celebration
London Hotel, 7 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 24
Women in Harmony Pre-Grammy Brunch
Craig’s, West Hollywood, 11 a.m.
Entertainment Law Initiative Lunch Honoring Jeff Harleston
Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows, Santa Monica, 11 a.m.
Instagram Grammy Luncheon Celebrating Women in Music
Ysabel, West Hollywood, 12 p.m.
MusiCares® Person of the Year tribute concert honoring Aerosmith
Los Angeles Convention Center, 5 p.m.
#ChartYourCourse
Performance by Jon Batiste
Dream Hollywood, 5 p.m.
EMPIRE Celebrates The GRAMMYs
Friends N Family
Quixote Studios, 9 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 25
Universal Music Showcase
Milk Studios, 12 p.m.
RocNation Brunch
Private Residence, 12 p.m.
Clive Davis Pre-GRAMMY Gala honoring Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Beverly Hilton, Beverly Hills, 7 p.m.
Citi Vault Concert: Jonas Brothers
Hollywood Palladium, 8 p.m.
Americana Tribute to Willie Nelson
The Troubadour, West Hollywood, 7 p.m.
The Wammys
Dirty Laundry, Hollywood, 9 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 26
Steven Tyler’s Grammy Viewing Party Presented By Live Nation
Who: Pitbull To Perform, Terry Crews to host
Raleigh Studios, Hollywood
Concord GRAMMY® Celebration
Two Bit Circus, 8 p.m.
Universal Music Group after-party
Rolling Greens, 8:30 p.m.