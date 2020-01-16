×

Missy Elliott, Stevie Nicks, Tame Impala, Miley Cyrus Top Governors Ball Lineup

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Missy Elliott
CREDIT: REX/Shutterstock

New York’s Governors Ball has announced the lineup for its 10th annual festival, and it’s a wide mix of styles, genres and eras: Missy Elliott — making her first major NYC performance in over a decade — Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Flume, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Swae Lee, Rufus Du Sol, Portugal. The Man, Foals, Summer Walker, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Of Monsters and Men, Milky Chance, Bleachers, Banks and many more. The full lineup is below.

Not for nothing, the festival features several female headliners, unlike the recently announced Coachella lineup.

While the lineup features many strong performers, Elliott’s rare appearance could be this year’s highlight: While she has performed and dropped music sporadically over the past 15 years — last summer’s “Iconography” EP was her first non-single release since 2005 —  she is a roof-raising live performer, and this festival spot is likely to feature stellar choreography and a relentless barrage of her hits.

Last year Lil Wayne, Florence + the Machine, Tyler, the Creator and the Strokes topped the bill, although the festival was delayed by bad weather. In 2018, Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were the headliners.

The festival will take place Friday, June 5 through Sunday, June 7 at Randall’s Island Park.

Three-day general-admission and VIP tickets will be available via GovBall.com beginning Friday, January 17 at 12 p.m. ET. For this year’s event, the festival recently announced upgrades to VIP programming, festival site and experience improvements, and a new age policy requiring persons under 18 years of age to attend with an adult aged 21 or older. In addition to being accessible by MTA bus, bike, cab, Williamsburg shuttle, and ferry service from Mid-Town Manhattan to and from the festival grounds, the festival is accessible to pedestrians via the RFK Bridge, the 103rd street footbridge, and the Bronx Randall’s Island Connector.

  • Missy Elliott

