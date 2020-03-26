×

New York’s Governors Ball Festival Cancelled

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All

New York’s Governors Ball festival, scheduled for early June, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announced the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” the announcement reads in part. “Simply put — due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.”

The rapidly worsening situation in New York has made it the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., although the rapid spread of the disease in North America seems to make it increasingly unlikely that many of the other spring and summer music festivals, which have largely moved their dates to the fall, will take place at all this year.

The announcement, below, notes that organizers attempted to find a postponement date but “there are no sufficient options available to us.” They said they have already begun planning for 2021.

The lineup for the tenth annual installment of the festival was to include Missy Elliott — making her first major NYC performance in over a decade — Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Flume, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Swae Lee, Rufus Du Sol, Portugal. The Man, Foals, Summer Walker, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Of Monsters and Men, Milky Chance, Bleachers, Banks and many more.

Last year Lil Wayne, Florence + the Machine, Tyler, the Creator and the Strokes topped the bill, although the festival was delayed by bad weather. In 2018, Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were the headliners.

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • New York's Governors Ball Festival Cancelled

    New York's Governors Ball Festival Cancelled

    New York’s Governors Ball festival, scheduled for early June, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announced the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” the announcement reads in part. “Simply put — due to current government mandates and the evolving situation [...]

  • Self Made Netflix

    How Netflix's 'Self Made' Tells First Female Millionaire's Tale With Eclectic Soundtrack

    Netflix’s “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker,” the story of America’s first self-made female millionaire, takes place between 1908 and 1918. But the music, instead of focusing on the early jazz that might be expected, runs the gamut from ragtime to hip-hop. “Madam C.J. Walker is a central, seminal historical figure [...]

  • The Audibles

    Hitmaker of the Month: The Audibles on Why Justin Bieber's 'Intentions' Provides Needed Uplift in a Tough Time

    Dominic “DJ” Jordan and Jimmy “Jimmy G” Giannos, the Grammy-nominated production partners collectively known as the Audibles, joke that they’re basically the same person. And they’re certainly in agreement that “Intentions,” their latest collaboration with Justin Bieber, is perfect for these uncertain times. Not coincidentally, it’s also their first top 10 single. “We were just trying [...]

  • DJ iMarkkeyz

    As Cardi B's Coronavirus Rant Makes the Charts, Meet the DJ Who Created the Remix

    The word “viral” has new meaning in the age of coronavirus, but not before DJ iMarkKeyz received the biggest look of his career: a remix of Cardi B’s coronavirus rant that went, well, you know.  Born and raised in Brooklyn, iMarkKeyz, whose real name is Brandon Davidson, is a local DJ and producer well-known for remixing [...]

  • Brad Paisley, left, and Darius Rucker

    ACM Sets Lineup for 'Our Country' Special, With Plans for a Kenny Rogers Salute

    The “ACM Presents: Our Country” special that was recently slated to fill in for the postponed ACM Awards next month now has a packed roster of participating country (and a few non-country) artists. The Academy of Country Music and Dick Clark Productions announced more than two dozen acts who’ll participate in the show April 5, [...]

  • US Capitol

    Songwriters, Self-Employed Music Workers Eligible for Relief in Federal Stimulus Bill

    Songwriters, along with other “gig economy” workers in the music industry ranging from producers to roadies, will be eligible for grants and loans under the $2 trillion stimulus bill passed by the Senate in response to the coronavirus pandemic, the advocacy organizations Songwriters of North America and Nashville Songwriters Association International announced today. (The House [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad