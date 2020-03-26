×

New York’s Governors Ball Festival Canceled

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
Governors Ball

New York’s Governors Ball festival, scheduled for early June, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announced the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” the announcement reads in part. “Simply put — due to current government mandates and the evolving situation in NYC, it is neither safe nor prudent to move forward with our June dates. The well-being of our fans, artists, staff, vendors, partners and the surrounding NYC community is always our #1 priority.”

The rapidly worsening situation in New York has made it the epicenter of the pandemic in the U.S., although the rapid spread of the disease in North America seems to make it increasingly unlikely that many of the other spring and summer music festivals, which have largely moved their dates to the fall, will take place at all this year.

The announcement, below, notes that organizers attempted to find a postponement date but “there are no sufficient options available to us.” They said they have already begun planning for 2021.

The lineup for the tenth annual installment of the festival was to include Missy Elliott — making her first major NYC performance in over a decade — Tame Impala, Stevie Nicks, Vampire Weekend, Solange, Miley Cyrus, Flume, Ellie Goulding, H.E.R., Swae Lee, Rufus Du Sol, Portugal. The Man, Foals, Summer Walker, Jon Bellion, Khruangbin, Carly Rae Jepsen, Maren Morris, Of Monsters and Men, Milky Chance, Bleachers, Banks and many more.

Last year Lil Wayne, Florence + the Machine, Tyler, the Creator and the Strokes topped the bill, although the festival was delayed by bad weather. In 2018, Eminem, Jack White, Travis Scott and the Yeah Yeah Yeahs were the headliners.

 

 

 

 

More Music

  • Dave Matthews Band

    Dave Matthews, Ty Dolla $ign, Lang Lang Lead Thursday's Music Live-Streams

    Dave Matthews is definitely the elephant in the room — or maybe the 800-pound marching ant? — when it comes to Thursday’s music live-streams. Tonight is the night he performs a half-hour solo show online as the premiere of a new Verizon-sponsored series, “Pay It Forward Live,” that will be broadcast each week to promote [...]

  • Us Singer James Brown Better Known

    Montreux Jazz Festival Posts Dozens of Free Concerts Online: James Brown, Johnny Cash, Raconteurs

    The Montreux Jazz Festival today announced the exclusive digital release of more than 50 legendary concerts from its 54-year history, including James Brown, Johnny Cash, Nina Simone, Marvin Gaye, Run-DMC, the Raconteurs, Alanis Morissette,  Phil Collins, Wu-Tang Clan, Korn, The Raconteurs and many more. The performances are available to stream in full free of charge (for the first month) via Stingray Qello. View the concerts [...]

  • Governors Ball

    New York's Governors Ball Festival Canceled

    New York’s Governors Ball festival, scheduled for early June, has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, organizers announced on Thursday. “It is with a heavy heart that we must announced the cancellation of Governors Ball 2020 due to COVID-19,” the announcement reads in part. “Simply put — due to current government mandates and the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad