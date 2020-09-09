Gorillaz Unveil ‘Song Machine,’ Featuring Elton John, Beck, and a New Video With The Cure’s Robert Smith (Watch)

Gorillaz, the nearly 20-year-old music and animation project from Blur cofounder Damon Albarn and illustrator Jamie Hewlett, has announced the latest installment of its “Song Machine” project, a 17-song installment — which they are pointedly not calling an album — featuring guest performances from Beck, Elton John, The Cure’s Robert Smith, Fatoumata Diawara, St. Vincent, ex-New Order bassist Peter Hook, rappers ScHoolboy Q and Slowthai and many more. The tracklist appears below.

“Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez,” comes out on Oct. 23, with physical releases on standard CD, vinyl and cassette; plus the 17-track Deluxe and Super Deluxe box sets, which include “the bulging full-colour, one-of-a-kind 210-page Almanac, the very first annual from Gorillaz.”

The sixth and latest installment features The Cure’s Robert Smith, and is worth watching for seeing his face, complete with lipstick, projected onto the surface of the moon.

Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez – FULL TRACKLISTING:

Strange Timez (ft. Robert Smith) The Valley of The Pagans (ft. Beck) The Lost Chord (ft. Leee John) Pac-Man (ft. ScHoolboy Q) Chalk Tablet Towers (ft. St Vincent) The Pink Phantom (ft. Elton John and 6LACK) Aries (ft. Peter Hook and Georgia) Friday 13 th (ft. Octavian) Dead Butterflies (ft. Kano and Roxani Arias) Désolé (ft. Fatoumata Diawara) (Extended Version) Momentary Bliss (ft. slowthai and Slaves)

Deluxe – TRACKLISTING: