×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Could Taylor Swift Be a Dark Horse for a Golden Globe?

Rewarding "Cats" would represent an act of boldness for the Hollywood Foreign Press, since the song wasn't Oscar-shortlisted. But they've never rewarded the "Frozen II" songwriters before, so anything could happen.

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Taylor Swift 'Cats' film world premiere, Arrivals, Alice Tully Hall at Lincoln Center, New York, USA - 16 Dec 2019
CREDIT: Kristin Callahan/ACE Pictures/Sh

Could Taylor Swift defy the odds and win a Golden Globe for her song from “Cats”? It’s a toss-up.

Predicting Globes winners in music is always a tricky affair, if for no other reason than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s unpredictable voters — eccentric to some, pushovers when it comes to celebrity courtship to others.

Over the past 20 years, only nine Globes winners for song correctly predicted the eventual Oscar winner. And seven of those 20 weren’t even among Oscar’s final five original song nominees.

“Beautiful Ghosts,” which Swift sings and co-wrote with original “Cats” composer Andrew Lloyd Webber, is a Globes nominee but will not be an Oscar nominee because the Academy’s music branch did not list it among its 15 preliminary shortlist choices in the category in December. Globes voters were shown an incomplete version of “Cats” in mid-November, a month before reviews savaged the film. 

This is Swift’s third Globes nomination. Previously she was cited for “Safe and Sound,” from 2012’s “The Hunger Games,” and “Sweeter Than Fiction,” from 2013’s “One Chance.” So far, an Oscar nomination has eluded the music superstar. But Jan. 5 may be the HFPA’s chance to reward the 10-time Grammy winner, if the critical drubbing “Cats” has taken doesn’t kill its chances. 

The competition this year is exceptionally fierce… and full of Swift’s fellow superstars. Elton John is nominated (with lyricist Bernie Taupin) for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” from the popular “Rocketman.” This is John’s fifth Globes nomination; he won for “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” from “The Lion King” in 1994.

Beyoncé (along with co-writers Ilya and Labrinth) is also in the category for “Spirit” from the 2019 remake of “The Lion King.” This is her third time at the Globes, so far without a win. She was nominated in 2006 for “Listen” from “Dreamgirls” and as co-writer of “Once in a Lifetime” from 2008’s “Cadillac Records.”

Globes voters’ other choices are “Into the Unknown,” the big Idina Menzel number from “Frozen II,” and “Stand Up” from the period drama “Harriet,” sung and co-written by that film’s lead, Cynthia Erivo.

Here we return to the maverick stance of Globes voters, because “Into the Unknown” writers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez have been twice nominated for Globes (for “Let It Go” from “Frozen” and “Remember Me” from “Coco”) — and lost both times, before going on to win the Oscar in both instances. Could this be the year the Lopezes finally nab the elusive Globe? We’ll know Sunday night if the Disney song swayed the HFPA.

More Music

  • Taylor Swift 'Cats' film world premiere,

    Could Taylor Swift Be a Dark Horse for a Golden Globe?

    Could Taylor Swift defy the odds and win a Golden Globe for her song from “Cats”? It’s a toss-up. Predicting Globes winners in music is always a tricky affair, if for no other reason than the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s unpredictable voters — eccentric to some, pushovers when it comes to celebrity courtship to others. [...]

  • Sam Moore

    Sam and Dave's Sam Moore on Famed Duo's Challenges Coming Up in the Early '60s

    During that bright burst of Memphis music magic that lit up radios, record players and concert stages in the mid-’60s, no act outshined the dynamic rhythm and blues duo known as Sam and Dave. Alongside legendary performers such as Otis Redding, Carla Thomas, and Booker T. & the M.G.’s, Sam Moore and Dave Prater ran [...]

  • Liza Weil as Carole Keen in

    Wrecking Crew Bassist Carol Kaye Slams 'Mrs. Maisel' Homage: 'I Am Not a Cartoon'

    Some viewers might have assumed that Carol Kaye, the legendary studio bassist who was part of the so-called Wrecking Crew in the 1960s, would be flattered by having a character loosely modeled on her, “Carole Keen,” introduced in the latest season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” Noting that the real-life Kaye is now 84, Esquire [...]

  • DaBabyWGCI Big Jam concert, United Center,

    DaBaby Arrested on Robbery, Battery Charges

    Rapper DaBaby was arrested in Miami on Tuesday in connection with an alleged robbery, but is being held on battery charges related to an earlier incident in Texas, according to multiple news reports. Authorities told NBC News that the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, will remain in custody “until further notice.” The rapper, [...]

  • Jennifer Lopez arrives at the 31st

    Jennifer Lopez Invited Ruth Bader Ginsburg to Her Concert

    Celebrities really are just like us. Turns out that — like the rest of the Internet — Jennifer Lopez is a huge fan of Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The “Hustlers” star opened up about her appreciation for the judge and how she invited the 86-year-old to the Washington stop of her It’s My [...]

  • Coachella 2020 Lineup: Frank Ocean, Travis

    Coachella Reveals 2020 Lineup: Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott, Frank Ocean Headline

    After about 90 minutes of one-at-a-time reveals via Twitter, the Coachella festival finally announced its 2020 lineup, with headliners Rage Against the Machine, Travis Scott and Frank Ocean. Judging by the poster’s font size (the key indication of status), other prominent acts include Lana Del Rey, Calvin Harris, Run the Jewels, Lil Uzi Vert, Rex [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad