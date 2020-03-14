×

Genesis P-Orridge, of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, Dies at 70

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Genesis P. Orridge
CREDIT: Andy Soloman/Shutterstock

Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, the controversial experimental musician and artist and founding member of cult bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, died Saturday of leukemia at 70.

Dais Records co-founder Ryan Martin shared a statement about their parent from the musician’s daughters. P-Orridge was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017.

Born in Victoria Park, Manchster, England, the performance artist and musician identified as third gender. Orridge was a provocateur whose art revolving around witchcraft and pornography caused considerable uproar in the United Kingdom.

S/he formed Throbbing Gristle in the mid-1970s with Chris Carter, Peter “Sleazy” Christopherson and Cosey Fanni Tutti, releasing seminal industrial album “The Second Annual Report” in 1977. Throbbing Gristle released nine albums and broke up in 1981, re-uniting nearly 20 years later.

P-Orridge went on to form Psychic TV, which made songs such as the 1985 “Godstar,” about Rolling Stones founder Brian Jones, that approached conventional alternative pop, along with over 100 experimental, acid house and noise albums.

In a body art project which would consume the rest of his life, P-Orridge and h/er wife Lady Jaye each undertook body modification surgery in 1993 in an attempt to resemble one another and merge into a single being. Lady Jaye died of stomach cancer in 2007.

They were the subject of a 2011 documentary, “The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye,” that screened at the Berlin Film Festival.

 

More Music

  • Genesis P. Orridge

    Genesis P-Orridge, of Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, Dies at 70

    Genesis Breyer P-Orridge, the controversial experimental musician and artist and founding member of cult bands Throbbing Gristle and Psychic TV, died Saturday of leukemia at 70. Dais Records co-founder Ryan Martin shared a statement about their parent from the musician’s daughters. P-Orridge was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. Born in Victoria Park, Manchster, England, the [...]

  • Coronavirus

    Coronavirus Live Updates: France Shuts Down Stores, Trump Expands Travel Ban

    After President Donald Trump declared a national state of emergency over the coronavirus on Friday, he expanded his previously enacted travel ban to include the U.K. and Ireland. France also shut down all movie theaters, restaurants and stores in order to stop the spread of the virus. Stores selling essential goods, like pharmacies, grocery stores, [...]

  • Yo-Yo Ma and Lizzo Twitter Instagram

    How Celebrities Are Trying to Help You Cope With Coronavirus Anxiety

    Finding a little inner peace might seem all but impossible amidst the current state of quarantines, cancellations and an overwhelming sense of anxiety spurred by coronavirus pandemic. But even on the darkest of days a little bit of art can shine like a beacon of connection, lifting spirits and bringing joy. If you’ve heard the [...]

  • Revenge of the Dreamers session

    15 Rappers to Receive First Platinum Plaques With Latest 'Dreamers III' Certification

    “Revenge Of The Dreamers III,” the latest installment of J.Cole’s Dreamville compilation series, is soon to be certified platinum by the RIAA (Recording Industry  Association of America) marking equivalent sales of over one million units. In July 2019, the star-studded set was certified gold and has since then received visual treatments for the tracks “Under [...]

  • R Kelly Sexual Assult Accusations Mugshot

    R. Kelly Hit With Sexual-Misconduct Charges From Two New Accusers

    The Eastern District of New York on Friday filed a superseding indictment against R. Kelly, who already faces multiple charges in three states, that includes additional charges stemming from two accusers who have been newly added to the suit, according to Rolling Stone. The singer’s New York trial begins on July 7. In the indictment, [...]

  • Little Steven Recalls 'Sun City,' and

    Little Steven on the Apartheid-Smashing 'Sun City' — and Trading Fiery Polemics for Fun

    Despite being known for his collaborative role as Bruce Springsteen’s teenage Jersey Shore pal-turned-guitarist, producer and consigliere, Little Steven Van Zandt has long had an explicit solo vision. And in the Reagan-era climate of the 1980s, Van Zandt’s voice was a scathingly political one, something rare for the era of good-time jingoism, patriotism, MTV and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad