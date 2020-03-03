×

Is Genesis About to Announce a Reunion Tour?

Jem Aswad

Genesis - Phil Collins, Peter Gabriel, Tony Banks, Steve Hackett, Mike Rutherford'Genesis: Sum of The Parts' fim premiere, London, Britain - 02 Oct 2014
It looks like Genesis will be announcing a reunion tour tomorrow morning — according to teaser social-media posts, a premature announcement from London’s O2 arena, and a report in England’s The Sun. According to the report, the group will perform in arenas in the UK in November and December, with tickets going on sale later this month.

The three core bandmembers — singer Phil Collins, keyboardist Tony Banks and guitarist/bassist Mike Rutherford — last performed together at a 40 th anniversary concert in 2007. The group is expected to announce their comeback on BBC’s Radio 2 on Wednesday morning; the station teased this morning that “a massive band is reuniting” and the announcement will be revealed on Zoe Ball’s breakfast show.

Original singer Peter Gabriel is not expected to take part.

The group teased the news yesterday by posting a photo on their official Instagram account with the caption: “And then there were three,” which is also the name of their first album as a trio after Gabriel and guitarist Steve Hackett left in the mid-1970s. While Collins was originally the band’s drummer — and added lead-vocal duties after Gabriel’s departure in 1975 — he was diagnosed with nerve damage several years ago and said in 2018 that a condition for a Genesis reunion would be that his son Nic would play drums.

“I can’t imagine what it would be like if I didn’t play the drums, but anything is possible,” he said, according to The Sun. “I haven’t really said it to Tony and Mike. I did mention to Tony very quietly if we did anything again it would be with Nic on drums.”

The group has not released a new studio album since 1997’s “Calling All Stations.”

