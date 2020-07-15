Geffen Records Names Nicole Bilzerian Executive VP

Geffen Records has named Nicole Bilzerian to the newly created position of executive vice president at the label. In her new role, Bilzerian will oversee and expand marketing operations at the revitalized label, working alongside EVP/GM Lee L’Heureux who came to Geffen earlier this year.

Geffen, which is described in the announcement as a “full-service multi-genre label,” has had a run of recent success with several of its partners including Alamo Records’ Rod Wave and Lil Durk along with artists J.I and Ann Marie.

“Over the last seven years Nicole has proven to be an invaluable part of the team at Interscope,” said Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman and CEO, John Janick. “We look forward to Nicole bringing her marketing expertise and deep relationships within the industry to Geffen, a label that continues to be an important launching pad for artists and partnerships.”

Bilzerian joined Interscope Geffen A&M’s Marketing Department in 2013 before being promoted to Senior Vice President, Head of Urban Marketing. She began her career in 2004 at Jive Records in New York City.

“Over the last six years I’ve had the honor and pleasure of working with one of the most talented marketing teams in the business,” said Bilzerian. “I look forward to expanding marketing operations at Geffen and working alongside Lee to support the label’s vibrant roster and growing list of diverse partnerships.”

The Interscope Geffen and A&M imprints, all part of Universal Music Group, were combined into a single label group in 1999. Until last December Geffen was helmed by Neil Jacobson, who was named president in 2017 and left to run Hallwood Media, his own independent music management, publishing and record label venture.