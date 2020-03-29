×

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Sign On for Impromptu Live CBS Special

By

Music Writer

Chris's Most Recent Stories

View All
Trisha Yearwood and Garth BrooksMusiCares Person of the Year Gala, Show, Convention Center, Los Angeles, USA - 08 Feb 2019
CREDIT: Michael Buckner/Variety/Shutterstock

The live-stream home concerts that have become more of a phenomenon during the coronavirus crisis are now crossing over to prime-time TV. In what is being described as an outgrowth of the kind of web shows that Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have already done, CBS has scheduled an hour-long special, “Garth & Trisha Live!,” for Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET. (The show will be tape-delayed for the same time slot on the west coast.)

The husband-and-wife duo will broadcast the special from the same home studio they use for Brooks’ weekly Facebook Live show, “Inside Studio G.” In an announcement, CBS said that the idea for the special came from hearing that 5.2 million viewers had watched Brooks and Yearwood perform a “casual, at-home concert” Monday night on the Facebook Live show, as it aired live or in the time that Brooks left it up for viewing afterward.

“We’re seeing how big things can be when we all do them as one,” Brooks and Yearwood said in a joint statement in announcing the prime-time show, adding that they and CBS “will donate $1 million to charities to be determined, combating the COVID-19 virus.”

Brooks says he will take requests for the show and will announce details about how viewers can submit them on Monday.

“After we saw Garth and Trisha crash Facebook, we reached out to them about bringing this Studio G to a larger audience in a safe and exciting way,” said Jack Sussman, CBS’ executive VP for specials, music and live events, in a statement. “With Garth and Trisha coupled with the power of broadcast television, anything can happen, making this an event not to be missed.”

Traffic for Brooks’ and Yearwood’s webcast Monday was reported to have caused an interruption in service for Facebook Live generally, on top of difficulty in accessing their show, which led to Brooks archiving the webcast after initially indicating it would only be seen live. (The overall Facebook site was not reported to have gone down.)

Regardless of how planned out his gigs might be, Brooks has a knack for making any of his acoustic appearances feel spontaneous and personalized for the moment, prone as he is to not just dig, into his own catalog but partial or complete covers of the songs and songwriters that influenced him, with a spot-on James Taylor impression (as he did in a brief solo appearance on the “Twitch Aid” charity web marathon Saturday) or even offering his interpretation of a modern-day Ashley McBryde song. On “Twitch Aid,” he also performed the most socially conscious song from his repertoire, “We Shall Be Free,” a likely reprise for other shows he might perform during the crisis.

 

 

More Music

  • Trisha Yearwood and Garth BrooksMusiCares Person

    Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood Sign On for Impromptu Live CBS Special

    The live-stream home concerts that have become more of a phenomenon during the coronavirus crisis are now crossing over to prime-time TV. In what is being described as an outgrowth of the kind of web shows that Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood have already done, CBS has scheduled an hour-long special, “Garth & Trisha Live!,” [...]

  • DJ D- Nice'The New Edition Story'

    How DJ D-Nice's Club Quarantine Became an Isolation Sensation

    DJ D-Nice’s Instagram Live virtual dance parties have been the sensation of isolation, drawing upwards of 150,000 viewers — among them, both Democratic candidates, Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, former first lady Michelle Obama, Drake, Oprah Winfrey, Will Smith and even Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg — and helping relieve anxiety during this time of stress [...]

  • Cardi B Joe Exotic

    Cardi B Pledges to Start a GoFundMe for Joe Exotic From Netflix's 'Tiger King'

    Cardi B, like most people in the world, is hooked on Netflix’s “Tiger King.” Over the past couple of days, Cardi has been tweeting about the new docu-series, which follows the bizarre story of Joe Exotic, a private zoo owner with hundreds of exotic animals who ends up in jail for hiring a hitman to [...]

  • Sie7etr3: Dglo73, Djyeiiro73 (kneeling), Fetti031, Youngkilla73,

    Latin Label Sie7etr3 Partners With Caroline for Distribution

    Caroline and Latin label Sie7etr3 have entered into a worldwide distribution pact. Sie7etr3 The Label (known as Siete Tres or 73) is home to Chucky73, Fetti031, Youngkilla73 and Dglo73. “Dili” by Chucky73 and Fetti031, which dropped January 17, is the Bronx-based label’s first release under the new partnership. Future releases and label services will be [...]

  • Brad "Scarface" Jordan, Michele Lemon. In

    Rapper Scarface on Living With Coronavirus: 'I'm Scared to Death'

    Rapper Scarface gave an emotional account of his time in isolation since testing positive for the coronavirus. Scarface, whose real name is Brad Jordan, was interviewed by Atlanta rapper Ludacris on Instagram Live on March 27. Some three thousand people tuned in for the 20-minute chat. “I’m scared to death,” said Scarface, who on Thursday [...]

  • Dua Lipa album cover Future Nostalgia

    Dua Lipa's 'Future Nostalgia': Album Review

    Is it wrong, right now, to be as happy as Dua Lipa’s second album makes you? Is this any time to celebrate pop music at its most ebullient, when we should be bullish on meditation? Shouldn’t we be focusing our attention on weightier matters than how to all guiltlessly throw ourselves a solo disco party? [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad