FXXXXY, Dallas Rapper and Producer, Dies at 25

Dallas-based rapper and producer FXXXXY died last week after complications while undergoing a routine medical procedure, a rep for his label, Interscope Geffen A&M, confirms to Variety. The artist, whose real name was Maudell Watkins, was 25.

Services are being planned in his hometown of Dallas. More information will be forthcoming.

“The family of Maudell Watkins, aka FXXXXY, aka FBG Fox, are totally shocked and devastated at his unexpected and unforeseen passing,” his family said in a statement. “We would like to express our heartfelt thanks to his many friends and acquaintances who’ve reached out to us in this extremely difficult time. He lived music with every breath he took and his focus and drive were unmatched. May his contributions to the music industry live forever. CC 4 Life!”

IGA Executive Vice President Joie Manda commented: “We are all deeply saddened by the sudden and unexpected passing of FXXXXY and offer our sincerest condolences to his family, his team, friends and thousands of fans. Everyone who came into FXXXXY’s orbit was moved by his positive energy and spirit. His talent was undeniable. He was an important member of our IGA family and it’s heartbreaking that he was taken from all of us too soon.”

He first gained attention in 2016 with the release of the EP, “Cartel Shawty,” which earned him a mention from Earl Sweatshirt and led to collaborations with Gunna, Lil Uzi Vert and Lil Durk. The following year he released the “Flawed Up Shawty” EP.

Even at that early stage, FXXXY was coping with the pressure of fame. “‘Flawed Up Shawty’ is me trying to stay sane and avoid the darkness that this type of recognition swallows people in,” he told Complex in 2017. “It’s me trying to cope with losing a relationship with somebody that held me down for so long and shooting shots at everybody who’s been sneak dissing as if we don’t see them.”

However, his breakthrough came when Future took him under his wing and signed him to a publishing deal with his Freebandz company; he also contributed to Future’s “High Off Life” album. He signed with Interscope last year and released an EP through the label called “Far From XXXX.”

Earlier this month, the label released a new single called “Paranoia / #1 Stunna.”

Anthony Saleh of Emagen Entertainment Group management said in a statement, “The FBG team and I are extremely crushed by unexpected news about our brother, FXXXXY. He not only was one of us but, he was the most uplifting and positive whenever he was around. And when he wasn’t around, he made sure to share his light with you from afar. We will never be able to make sense of this no matter how hard we try but will do our best to honor his memory. Rip FBG FOX”

Gelareh Rouzbehani of Rouz Group (management) noted, “We are extremely shocked and devastated by the passing of FXXXXY, a friend and dream client. A person who devoted his life to music. FXXXXY had unwavering loyalty, undeniable work-ethic, and was a person of character and integrity. He always remained true to himself. Every person who was blessed enough to know him can attest to this. Our deepest condolences to the Watkins family. We love you kid.”