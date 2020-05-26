Future Tops Album Chart with ‘High Off Life’; DaBaby’s ‘Rockstar’ Is No. 1 Song

The new album by Future, “High Off Life,” got high on the charts, entering the Rolling Stone album chart at No. 1 with 155,300 album units. That tally was calculated from 26,000 full album sales (aided by a merch bundle), 23,500 song sales and 155 million streams.

Another new hip-hop entry could be found at No. 2: Polo G’s “The Goat” bowed with 98,200 album units. That broke down into 15,000 full album sales, 5,900 song sales and 104.9 million streams.

A rock singer/songwriter found his way into the top 10 as well — a rarity in these hip-hop-dominant times. “Reunions” from Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit entered at No. 9 with 33,100 album units. That total came about mostly as a result of 25,000 full album sales, though Isbell also had 2,500 song sales and 4.4 million streams.

The remaining slots in the 10 top albums belonged to Lil Baby at No. 3, Drake at No. 4, DaBaby at No. 5, the Weeknd at No. 6, Post Malone at No. 7, a resurgent Harry Styles at No. 8, and Bad Bunny in the tenth position.

After Isbell’s No. 9 album, there were no other debuting records popping up among the top 100 albums at all until you got to Sheff G’s “One and Only” at No. 98. That reflects the fact that many artists are refraining from putting out new product during the lockdowns, other than established hip-hop artists, who are having a field day.

On the Rolling Stone songs chart, “Rockstar,” by DaBaby featuring Roddy Ricch, ascends to the top spot in its fifth week. The song racked up 26.5 million streams.

A former chart-topper, “Savage” by Meghan Thee Stallion featuring Beyonce, was still strong at No. 2 with 21 million streams in its 11th week. Doja Cat and Nicki Minaj’s “Say So” came in at No. 3, followed by Drake and Future’s “Life Is Good” at No. 4.

The top new entries were “Flex” by Polo G featuring Juice Wrld at No. 11 and two new songs from the Future album at Nos. 12-13. A new song by the Jonas Brothers featuring Karol G, “X.” came in at No. 20, with 6.9 million streams.